Industrial Floor Coatings Market Research Report By Current & Future Trends, Statistics To 2024

The Industrial Floor Coatings Market is set to grow from its current market value of more than USD 4.1 billion to over USD 7 billion, as reported in the latest study.

The study is titled ‘Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market Research Report’, in which extensive research has been undertaken by analysts and a detailed evaluation of the global market has been provided. The report includes an in-depth, extensive study of this market in tandem with vital parameters that are likely to have an effect on the market commercialization matrix.

The Industrial Floor Coatings Market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the period 2018 -2024. The Industrial Floor Coatings Market report coverage is inclusive of various parameters such as the market size, regional growth opportunities, major vendors in the market, drivers and constraints, segmental analysis, as well as the competitive landscape.

The main intent of this report is to list down numerous updates and data with respect to the market and also to note the various growth opportunities that are likely to help the market expand at an appreciable rate. An in-depth synopsis of the Industrial Floor Coatings Market as well as a well-detailed set of market definitions and overview of the industry have been provided in the report.

The abstract section includes information on the market dynamics. This is further inclusive of the drivers boosting the market growth, market restraints, trends defining the industry, as well as the many growth opportunities prevailing in the industry. Also, details on the pricing analysis in tandem with the value chain analysis have been provided in the study. Historic figures and estimates with respect to the growth of this market throughout the forecast period have been entailed in the study.

The Industrial Floor Coatings Market report consists of information related to the projected CAGR of the global industry over the forecast period. Also, the numerous technological developments and innovations that are likely to drive the global market share over the anticipated period are mentioned in the study.

Top Companies

Sherwin Williams PPG Industries Axalta Coating System Kansai Paints Asian Paints Tambour AkzoNobel BASF Roto Polymers & Chemicals Nora Systems Sika AG RPM International Inc. ArmorPoxy CPC Floor Coatings Florock Polymer Flooring Systems Dow Chemicals Grand Polycoats Michelman Inc. The Lubrizol Corporation Plexi-Chemie Inc. Koninklijke DSM

Split by product type, the market has been divided into

Epoxy Polyaspartic Polyurethane Acrylic Epoxy Cementitious Methyl Methacrylate

The report includes a lot of details pertaining to the production, growth rate of each segment, remuneration, price, as well as segmental market share.

Split by application, the market is divided into

Manufacturing Food Processing Aviation & Transportation Warehousing

This report contains detailed information pertaining to the consumption of the product as well as market share of the application, alongside the growth rate of every application segment.

The regional segmentation covers

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East

What are the key highlights of this report?