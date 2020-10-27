Industrial Robotics Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

The potential for cyber-physical system to improve operational efficiency in manufacturing processes is humongous. Industrial robotics market proceeds, which has indeed been appreciable in recent years can be majorly credited to this fundamental aspect. It is further imperative to mention that as automation technologies such as robotics, machine learning occupy an increasingly demanding role in industries, their impact on the workplace in terms of safety security, asset tracking, and supply chain has become a point of focus for the research fraternity.

In this regard, with the concept of Industry 4.0 (fourth Industrial Revolution) being already set in motion and the influx of technological advancements focusing on maximizing the operational throughput, industrial robotics market demand is bound to witness a marked rise over the ensuing years. According to a recent published report by International Federation Robotics(IFR), globally almost more than 1.4 million industrial robots would be deployed into factories by 2019.

As claimed by experts, if the forecast figure of 1.4 million deployment is touched by next year, it would be around 1 million more than that of the record-breaking year of 2015. The aforementioned statistics is quite indicative of the exponential growth curve ahead for industrial robotics market.

The global industrial robotics market is estimated to be valued at $80 billion by 2024

Rapid industrial development can be ascribed to numerous strategic initiatives by regulatory authorities to support the utilization of regional goods and services. An example would be the Indian government’s Make In India scheme, which was developed to augment the industrial share in India’s GDP to 25% by 2022, while at the same time fostering the use of locally manufactured goods like food & beverages and electronics among the general public, rather than overseas products.

This strategy involves subsidies, financial backing and expertise from the government to local industries, with capital subsidy of approximately 25% for a duration of 10 years to enhance electronics production, which in turn will bolster the industrial robotics industry dynamics. Moreover, the implementation of these technologies will allow for improved output, miniaturization as well as lead time & human error mitigation for manufacturing companies.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Industrial Robotics Market. They are as follows:

ABB Group, Denso Corporation, Epson America, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., OTC Daihen, Inc., Panasonic Welding Systems Co. Ltd., Rethink Robotics Inc., Staubli Group, Universal Robots A/S, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation

With automation technology gaining widespread popularity across several end-use sectors, the industrial robotics market forecast shows significant promise. Automation technology utilization helps reduce production times and excessive variable expenses pertaining to labor and electricity. Labor costs in regions like North America and Western Europe are extremely high, with wages in Germany surpassing $38 per hour, which means these markets can benefit greatly from industrial robotics technology application.

The industrial robotics market in Germany is propelled by the amalgamation of the country’s well-established engineering presence, leading position in technological advancements and wide-ranging industrial base. The Germany manufacturing sector is making immense strides in technological innovation to help bridge the gap between robotics and the industrial segment. Germany’s proficiency in the development of industrial robotics solutions is further augmented by specialized organizations like Robotics and Mechatronics Center located at the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

