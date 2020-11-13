Industrial Safety Footwear Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the Industrial Safety Footwear dynamics, forces, companies and trends have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the industry for this newly released research report now available with Market Study Report.

Rising concerns and awareness regarding workplace safety coupled with upgradation of safety standards across organizations are the primary growth drivers of global industrial safety footwear market. These footwears are designed to prevent workers from various dangers looming at a workplace. Safety shoes provide protection against falling objects, cuts, slipping, electrocution, and help preventing burns.

Speaking of the end-use spectrum, transportation segment is expected to witness heavy product demand in the forthcoming years, owing to modernization and technological advancements in this vertical.

Meanwhile, mining segment is also predicted to see considerable growth during 2020-2026. Depletion of natural resources is leading to increase in mining activities across the globe, in turn boosting the demand for rubber-based safety footwear. The product is an essential requirement in mining sector as it allows laborer to work long shifts while protecting them from the dangers of minor or major disasters.

Based on type of material, rubber segment is reckoned to witness strong growth during the forecast period, owing to high durability of rubber footwear. These shoes are ideal for use in high temperature environments such as mining and manufacturing.

On the other hand, plastic segment is anticipated to record a sluggish growth rate of 3.7% through 2026, due to sustainability issues in industrial condition. However, plastic footwears are waterproof as well as allow breathability to prevent sweating.

From a regional frame of reference, North America industrial safety footwear market is poised to exhibit strong growth over the estimated timeframe. Technological advancements and high expenditure on R&D activities are supporting the regional market expansion. Presence of regulatory authorities like OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) which ensures safety of workers in the workplace as well as mandates the implementation of a number of safety standards across organizations is stimulating North America market outlook.

Key players operating in global industrial safety footwear market are Dunlop Boots, JAL Group France SAS, COFRA S.r.l., Hewats Edinburgh, Honeywell International, Inc., Rahman Group, Uvex Group, Rock Fall Ltd., VF Corporation, Bova Safety Footwear, Wolverine, GABRI Safety Shoes, Anbu Safety Industrial Co., Ltd., Simon Corporation, Liberty Group, Safetyking Industrial Footwear (M) Sdn Bhd, and Acme Fabrik Plast Co. among others.

