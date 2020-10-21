Industrial Sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Burgeoning adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector to garner real-time data and improved production capacity may accelerate industrial sensors market growth. Industry 4.0 revolution has gained significance across numerous industries worldwide. Manufacturers are leveraging cutting edge technologies to improve their operational capabilities and are opting for various industrial sensors to eliminate the need for human intervention.

Industries are also combining cloud computing technologies with industrial sensors to improve their manufacturing process. This could significantly fuel industrial sensor market growth in the forthcoming years. Based on these aspects, predicts that the global industrial sensors market is expected to surpass USD 31 billion by 2026.

Considering the market’s competitive landscape, industry participants are constantly leveraging numerous inorganic as well as organic growth strategies such as product launches, strategic allegiances, acquisition, and cutting edge technologies to strengthen their market presence.

Adoption of automation technologies across numerous industries has fuelled the demand for level sensors for control and safety applications. These sensors are increasingly used for leakage detection, overfill detection, and pump control. Studies suggest that the industrial sensor segment is expected to record 5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Meanwhile, force sensors are also recording high demand from the petroleum industry as these sensors used to monitor the fuel levels of containers and large tanks, and reduce the risk of overflow.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Industrial Sensors Market. They are as follows:

Amphenol Corporation, ams AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Figaro Engineering, Inc., First Sensor AG, Honeywell International Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (Renesas Electronics Corporation), NXP Semiconductors N.V., OMEGA Engineering Inc. (SPECTRIS PLC.), Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Safran Colibrys SA, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated

Manufacturing companies in Europe are adopting advanced materials and machinery to improve their production capacity and strengthen their competitiveness against Chinese firms. The manufacturing sector of countries like Germany is leveraging digital technologies to strengthen their operations.

This trend could significantly fuel the demand for industrial sensors in the forthcoming years. Based on these aspects, estimates suggest that Europe industrial sensor market may record 6% CAGR in the forthcoming time.

