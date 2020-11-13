Industrial Sensors Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the prime objective of Industrial Sensors report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Advancements in sensor technology and rising development of smart sensors are major factors driving industrial sensors market growth. Sensors are employed to read measurements, predict failure and monitor levels as well as to increase the productivity of smart factories. Technological advancements have resulted in the development of accurate sensing systems which can operate in harsh environmental conditions, which in turn is further aiding the market expansion.

Regionally, the industrial sensors market in Latin America is anticipated to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 5.6% between 2020 and 2026. Rising number of oil & gas refineries in Venezuela, Mexico, and Brazil along with rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region are promoting the business outlook in LATAM.

Based on the product landscape, the flow sensors market segment is presumed to expand with a CAGR of 7% during 2020-2026. Rising adoption of flow sensors in power plant and oil reservoir operations is fueling the segmental growth. Flow sensors are widely used for measuring and monitoring various fluids such as mineral oils, chemicals, gases, steam, and water. Factors such as shifting focus towards optimizing industrial processes, environmental conservation, developing quality products and improving worker safety has impelled the demand for efficient industrial flow management solutions. This type of sensor is also used in HVAC, air conditioning, ventilating, and heating systems.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, the chemical sector held 10% market share in the year 2019 and is expected to register substantial growth during the study period. Rising adoption of sensor technology in order to monitor chemical waste disposal is favoring the market outlook. Rising environmental concerns and increasing awareness pertaining to avoiding environmental hazards are also boosting the adoption rates.

The prominent companies operating in worldwide industrial sensors market are Texas Instruments Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity, STM Microelectronics N.V., Siemens Ag, Sensirion AG, Safran Colibrys SA, Rockwell Automation Inc., Panasonic Corp., OMEGA Engineering Inc. (SPECTRIS PLC.), NXP Semiconductors N.V., Integrated Device Technology Inc. (Renesas Electronics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., First Sensor Ag, Figaro Engineering Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Analog Devices Inc., ams AG and Amphenol Corp.

