Industry Dynamics: Autologous Cell Therapy Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges in 2020-2027

The autologous cell therapy market is anticipated to perceive remarkable growth in the near future. The growing occurrence of chronic ailments and presence of large geriatric patient pool worldwide is increasing the growth of the market. The autologous stem cell therapy sub-segment and oncology sub-segment are likely to seize major market share in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to open doors to profitable opportunities in the coming years.

Research Dive has included a new report in its offerings on the global autologous cell therapy market. According to the report, the market is anticipated to hit $33300 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.30% from 2020 to 2027.

This report deliver exhaustive insights on the current scenario and future outlook of the industry. The report is a reliable research study, providing comprehensive market insights for investors, new entrants, stakeholders, prevailing market players, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

The rising demand for bone marrow transplant for replacing damaged and deceased cells in the bone marrow with fresh stem cells is propelling the growth of the global autologous cell therapy market. Furthermore, the rising occurrence of chronic ailments like cancer, inflammatory disorders, and blood disorders as well as surging geriatric patient pool all over the globe are foreseen to create rewarding opportunities for the market growth. However, higher costs of autologous cell therapies are likely to deter the market growth.

The report segments the global autologous cell therapy market into therapy, application, end user, and region.

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy Segment to Hold Maximum Market Share in the Forecast Period

Among therapy segment, the autologous stem cell therapy sub-segment is projected to grab maximum market share and lead the market in the forecast period. This is mainly due to its widespread applications in treatments including lymphoma, sarcoma, neuroblastoma, and brain tumors.

Oncology Segment to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period

Among application segment, the oncology sub-segment is projected to observe notable growth and grab highest market share during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to rising number of medical researches on the improvement of cell therapies and growing acceptance of regenerative medicines.

Asia-Pacific Region to Reveal Lucrative Market Opportunities

The report evaluates the global autologous cell therapy market across several regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to open up numerous lucrative opportunities mainly owing to growing awareness among medical organizations and increasing advancements in the treatment of chronic diseases in the region.

Major Players in the Market:

The leading players that are profiled in the report include Osiris Therapeutics Inc., NuVasive, Inc., KolonTissueGene Inc., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., Vericel Corp., Anterogen Co Ltd., Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Fibrocell Science Inc., PHARMICELL Co. Ltd., and others. The report offers several leading as well as business strategies like product discoveries & advances, product/service line, business performance, and SWOT analysis of the leading players functioning in the global autologous cell therapy industry.

