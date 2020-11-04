Industry Dynamics: Drug Designing Tools Market 2020 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Rising demand for effective drugs and growing investments in drug related R&D worldwide are expected to propel the global drug designing tools market growth. The North American region is likely to grab major market share in the forecast period.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Drug Designing Tools Market, By Solution (Virtual Screening Tools, Multi-Databases, Structure Building/Designing Tools, Model Building Tools, and Predictive Analytics, Among Others), End-Users (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic and Research Institutions, Others) Application (Homology Modeling/Molecular Modeling, Binding Site Prediction, Chemical Screening, Target Prediction, Energy Minimization, and Docking, Others) Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”.

The global drug designing tools market is projected to reach up to $4,450.0 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the North American region is estimated to seize a highest market share during the anticipated timeframe, due to rising investments in R&D and technological developments in the region for developing advanced drug designing tools.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of solution, application, end user, and region.

– Among application segment, the docking sub-segment is anticipated to observe remarkable growth during the forecast period; mostly due to the surging adoption of drug designing tools by multiple healthcare organizations owing to rising demand for swift development and designing of drugs at affordable cost as well as with greater efficiency.

– Among end-user segment, the contract research organization sub-segment is estimated to experience significant growth in throughout the forecast period. This is mainly owing to heavy investments by contract research organizations in inventing and researching novel drug designing tools.

– Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is projected to undergo fast-paced growth during the forecast period; mainly owing to the increasing investments by government bodies in the healthcare sector, technological developments, and a rising number of medical and academic institutes mainly in countries, such as South Korea, Japan, and India, in the region.

Market Dynamics

As per the report, increasing demand for more advanced and effective drugs and rising investments in R&D are driving the global drug designing tools market growth. Moreover, rising acceptance and awareness about advanced technologies in drug designing is likely to unlock rewarding opportunities for the market growth. However, improper or poor technological infrastructural facilities is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Key Players of the Industry

The major players of the global drug designing tools industry are NOVO INFORMATICS PVT. LTD., PerkinElmer Inc., XtalPi Inc., DASSAULT SYSTÈMES, OpenEye Scientific Software, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Schrödinger, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., BioSolveIT GmbH., ChemAxon Ltd., and others. Various business strategies such as novel product developments, R&D activities, acquisitions and mergers, etc. adopted by these players are helping them build a substantial position in the global market. In addition, the report caters recent developments, performance, financial status, and product portfolio of these players along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

