Industry Report: Sports Nutrition Market Size Overview with Detailed Analysis, Share, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2024

The Sports Nutrition market Size, Share was valued at USD 14,596.45 Million in the year 2018. Global Sports Nutrition market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, rising health concern among the consumers across all the regions and escalating numbers of gyms, fitness centres and health clubs.

Executive Summary

The Sports Nutrition market Size, Share was valued at USD 14,596.45 Million in the year 2018. Global Sports Nutrition market is expected to grow due to a number of factors including rapid urbanization in emerging economies, rising health concern among the consumers across all the regions and escalating numbers of gyms, fitness centres and health clubs. In addition, ever growing urban and working population and their rising income is fuelling the Sports Nutrition market.

Global Sports Nutrition Market is primarily driven by rise in adoption of healthy lifestyle, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, expansion of online marketplace, social media impact, escalating number of muscle and fitness enthusiasts.

Growing demand for different Ready-to-Drink (RTD) and Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products, vegan products (plant based products) and bars among millennials and Generation Z has been generating a worthwhile opportunity for the makers of sports nutrition products. Therefore, such kind of innovative products are anticipated to fuel the market growth of sports nutrition products.

Among the regions, North America Sports Nutrition Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by increased disposable income, rising health awareness, rapid e-commerce growth and government initiatives for health awareness across the region.

Scope of the Report

Global Sports Nutrition Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sports Nutrition Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Regional Sports Nutrition Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sports Nutrition Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany and China (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Sports Nutrition Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Powders, Bars, Sports Drinks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Chemists/Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drugstores, Health food shops, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Healthcare Specialty Retail, Consumer healthcare non-grocery, Internet Retailing, Others

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis – Glanbia plc., Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., MusclePharm Corporation, GNC Holdings, Inc.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Research and development in Product improvement

3.2 Transformation in retail client experience

Global Sports Nutrition Market: Product Overview

Global Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis

5.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

5.2 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

5.3 Global Sports Nutrition Market- Segment Analysis

5.3.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type Market Share

5.3.2 Global Sports Nutrition Market: By Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Sports Nutrition Market – By Type (Year- 2024)

5.3.4 Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel Market Share

5.3.5 Global Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

5.3.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Sports Nutrition Market – By Distribution Channel (Year- 2024)

Global Sports Nutrition Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Global Sports Nutrition Market Share, By Region, 2018 (%)

6.2 Global Sports Nutrition Market Share, By Region, 2024 (%)

6.3 Market Opportunity Chart of Global Sports Nutrition Market – By Region (Year- 2024)

North America Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis

7.1 North America Sports Nutrition Market, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.2 North America Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.3 North America Sports Nutrition Market Share, By Product Type, 2018 & 2024F

7.4 North America Sports Nutrition Market: By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.5 North America Sports Nutrition Market Share: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.6 North America Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.7 North America Sports Nutrition Market- Country Analysis

7.7.1 North America Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Countries Share

7.7.2 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Sports Nutrition Market- By Country (Year- 2024)

7.7.3 USA Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.7.4 United States Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.7.5 USA Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.7.6 USA Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.7.3 Canada Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.7.5 Canada Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.7.6 Canada Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.7.7 Rest of North America Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.7.8 Rest of North America Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

7.7.9 Rest of North America Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

Europe Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis

8.1 Europe Sports Nutrition Market, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.2 Europe Economic & Industrial Statistics

8.3 Europe Sports Nutrition Market Share, By Product Type, 2018 & 2024F

8.4 Europe Sports Nutrition Market: By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.5 Europe Sports Nutrition Market Share: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.6 Europe Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.7 Europe Sports Nutrition Market- Country Analysis

8.7.1 Europe Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Countries Share

8.7.2 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Sports Nutrition Market- By Country (Year- 2024)

8.7.3 UK Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.7.4 UK Economic & Industrial Statistics

8.7.5 UK Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.7.6 UK Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.7.3 Germany Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.7.5 Germany Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.7.6 Germany Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.7.3 Rest of Europe Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.7.4 Rest of Europe Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

8.7.5 Rest of Europe Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

APAC Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis

9.1 APAC Sports Nutrition Market, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.2 APAC Economic & Industrial Statistics

9.3 APAC Sports Nutrition Market Share, By Product Type, 2018 & 2024F

9.4 APAC Sports Nutrition Market: By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.5 APAC Sports Nutrition Market Share: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.6 APAC Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.7 APAC Sports Nutrition Market- Country Analysis

9.7.1 APAC Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Countries Share

9.7.2 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Sports Nutrition Market- By Country (Year- 2024)

9.7.3 China Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.7.4 China Economic & Industrial Statistics

9.7.5 China Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.7.6 China Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.7.7 Rest of APAC Sports Nutrition Market Size, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.7.8 Rest of APAC Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

9.7.9 Rest of APAC Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

ROW Sports Nutrition Market: An Analysis

10.1 ROW Sports Nutrition Market, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

10.2 ROW Economic & Industrial Statistics

10.3 ROW Sports Nutrition Market: By Product Type, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

10.4 ROW Sports Nutrition Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, 2017-2024 (USD Million)

Global Sports Nutrition Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Drivers

11.1.1 Rising adoption for healthy lifestyle

11.1.2 Rapid E- Commerce Growth

11.1.3 Influence of social networking sites

11.2 Market Restraints

11.2.1 Increasing market competition

11.2.2 Counterfeit product availability at large

More Details on this report@ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-sports-nutrition-market-2019-edition-analysis-by-product-type-powder-sports-bars-sports-drinks-others-by-distribution-channel-by-region-by-country-opportunities-and-forecast-2019-2024?utm_source=marketwatch.com&utm_medium=ADS

