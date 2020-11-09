Industry Verticals: Ultrasound Conductivity Gels Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2020-2027

Global ultrasound conductivity gels market is anticipated to experience a progressive growth during the forecast period majorly owing to the growing demand for diagnosis with ultrasound technology across the globe. By end-users, the clinics segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global industry by the end of 2027. The North America region is expected to subjugate the market and offer lucrative growth opportunities in the projected timeframe.

As per a latest report published by Research, the global ultrasound conductivity gels market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% and generate a revenue of US$ 396.0 million over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The North America region is projected to dominate the global ultrasound conductivity gels market throughout the period of forecast, owing to the presence of broad geriatric population and their growing preference towards choosing ultrasound conductivity gels than other low-cost substitutes.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for diagnosis as the ultrasound technology assists to examine internal organs in a healthy and painless procedure is the major factor projected to drive the growth of the global ultrasound conductivity gels market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising need for ultrasound scanning in remote healthcare treatments and military medical procedures are other factors to propel the market growth by 2027. Conversely, the easy availability of low-cost gels and other substitutes are likely to impede the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, technological advancements such as echocardiography have developed into non-invasive imaging tool, which is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global market throughout the forecast.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The report segments the global ultrasound conductivity gels market by Applications, End Users, and Region.

– On the basis of applications, the global market is bifurcated into sterile and non-sterile. Among these, non-sterile segment is predicted to hold the largest share in the market by 2027 majorly owing to the increase in number of chronic diseases and the growing demand for non-sterile medicinal products such as capsules, syrups, and pills.

– On the basis of end-users, the overall market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), diagnostic centers, clinics, and hospitals. Among these, the clinics segment is projected to lead the market in terms of share during the forecast period due to the increasing number of people visiting clinics for ultrasound treatments.

– Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, LAMEA, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the rising adoption of advanced technology and growing awareness of breast cancer.

Prominent Players of the Industry

The key players operating in the global ultrasound conductivity gels industry include Scrip Companies, Parker Laboratories Inc., Ortho Canada, The X-Ray Shoppe, Medline Industries Inc., Unique International, Current Solutions Inc., Besmed, DNP Enterprise Ltd., and Phyto Performance. Further, the report sketches various aspects of all these market players such as product portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial performance, and recent strategic moves & developments.

