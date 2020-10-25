Inequality in the country’s metropolitan areas is growing during

Historically unequal, Brazil had a significant increase in this social inequality in its metropolitan areas during the pandemic. While those at the top of the pyramid had an income loss of less than 3.2%, the poorest (bottom) saw an income decrease of minus 32.1%. The diagnosis is part of the first report on metropolitan inequality based on a study carried out by the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUC-RS), the Metropolis Observatory and the Observatory on Social Debt in Latin America (RedODSAL ) was carried out.

The research focuses solely on income differences at work. The data shows that the Porto Alegre metropolitan area is the most unequal in the southern region of Brazil. The study was based on the microdata from the National Continuous Household Sample Survey (PNADc) of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), particularly the quarterly dissemination.

The survey covers 22 metropolitan regions: Manaus, Belém, Macapá, Greater São Luís, Fortaleza, Natal, João Pessoa, Recife, Maceió, Aracaju, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, Grande Vitória, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Florianópolis, Porto Alegre , Cuiabá River Valley and Goiânia; In addition to the federal district and the major administrative region for the development of the Teresina area. The study uses, among other things, the Gini coefficient, which measures the degree of income distribution between people in a population ranging from zero to one.

As explained by one of the coordinators of the research, Marcelo Gomes Ribeiro, professor at the Institute for Research and Urban and Regional Planning of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (IPPUR / UFRJ) and researcher at the National Institutes of Science and Technology (INCT – Observatório das Metrópoles) The study was only based on measuring income inequality at work, whether formal or informal. “Family allowances, emergency aid, financial investments, rent are not included here. There are no sources of income, ”he emphasizes.

Three social classes are analyzed in the survey: the poorest 40%, the richest 10% and 50% as intermediate levels. According to the study, the poorest 40% lost 32.1% of income, the middle 50% 5.6%, and the richest 10% 3.2%.

All metropolitan areas saw income losses for the poorest classes, with the largest losses being recorded in Salvador (-57.4%), João Pessoa (-50.6%) and Rio de Janeiro (-47.6%). The smallest minors were registered in Natal (-8.6%), Curitiba (-9.8%) and Florianópolis (-14.4%). The metropolitan region of Porto Alegre is in the middle compared to the other regions of the country.

Pandemic increases inequality

According to a survey, all regions showed a loss of income / Observatório das Metrópoles

According to the study, the average income in the entire metropolises in the 1st quarter of 2020 was R $ 1,350.12 and fell to R $ 1,253.51 in the 2nd quarter of the same year.

According to Marcelo, the country had a lower level of inequality until 2015, but with the economic crisis between 2015 and 2016, the disparities in relation to earnings worsened: “We are already coming from a path of increasing inequalities in the EU parents. This increase has been configuring since the moment Brazil entered a process of economic crisis, as in 2015/2016. From then on, we found that the income inequality had increased across the board. And they were even deeper in this pandemic in the first half of 2020. “

Growing inequality

Although all strata lost income, the poorest at the bottom of the pyramid were the most significant. “Those who are at the top of the income distribution, the people with the highest incomes (10%), lose, but they lose little. Those who actually lose in terms of income in Brazilian society are the lowest-income group, those at the bottom of the social pyramid (40%). As the loss in this lower income group is very large, the distances between these two groups are further increased, ”the coordinator emphasizes.

To get an idea of ​​the size of the inequality, for example in the city of São Paulo, while people in the upper class have an income of R $ 8,305.12, the lower class has an average of R $ 202.92. In Rio de Janeiro, where the richest 10% have an average per capita income of R $ 7,032.01, the poorest 40% have an average income of only R $ 102.08.

According to the coordinator, income inequality in the labor market is explained by the structure of the market itself, which tends to improve certain occupations and lower pay for other occupations depending on certain skills.

“In this context of the pandemic, the public health problem has made people practice social isolation to avoid deaths. Those people who find themselves in a situation of fragility, precariousness in relation to the labor market have suffered the most because when they had to quit their jobs, many of them also lost their source of income. So they were the ones who suffered the most from the effects of the pandemic this year, “he explains.

Relative vulnerability

The study also analyzes the percentage of relative vulnerability (people whose household income from work does not reach half the median profile) within metropolitan areas in recent times. “In the first quarter of 2020 we had 23.5 million people in this situation, which is 28.4% of the population. And last quarter we reached 25.8 million people, or 31.3% of the city’s population, ”the study reports.

Racial inequality was also analyzed, which according to the findings observed has remained at a high level in the metropolises. “In general we see a tendency to maintain the relative income of blacks in relation to that of whites in metropolitan areas. On average for the second quarter of 2020, blacks have an average household income that is only 57.4% of that of whites. “

The Porto Alegre metropolitan area is the most unequal in the south

The metropolitan area of ​​Porto Alegre recorded the highest inequality index in the southern region / Observatório das Metrópoles

As Marcelo explains, the Porto Alegre metropolitan area is in an intermediate position in relation to the rest of the country. However, as the coordinator points out, there is a very high level of inequality, a very significant level of inequality. “When comparing the inequality of the results of the second quarter of 2020 with the second quarter of 2019, a very clear increase in income inequality was recorded, which was already in a growth trend, but which has expanded very strongly due to the pandemic situation,” he emphasizes .

In the metropolitan area of ​​Porto Alegre, the top 10% have an income of R $ 5,864.02, the poorest 40% an income of R $ 138.00. In Curitiba the ratio is R $ 6,367.41 to R $ 264.45. And in Florianópolis from R $ 7,837.34 to R $ 319.03 – the lowest inequality in the region and the lowest in the country.

Based on the decline in income in the second quarter in the Porto Alegre metropolitan area, it was 41.7% for the poorest 40%. The richest 10% had a 12.9% drop in profits and the middle 50% had a 11.7% decline.

“The picture for 2021 is not very encouraging”

Marcelo points out that the country fell into a social collapse not only because of emergency aid, which ultimately dampened this dramatic situation on the labor market. “Since we have an economy that will see negative growth this year, there is no prospect of next year from an economic recovery point of view where it may still show negative growth or non-growth. We will hardly have any positive growth next year, ”he emphasizes.

According to the coordinator, the picture of the structure of the labor market will not yet suffice to take on more workers, which would give more workers access to income and thus pave the way for reducing inequalities. “With this situation that we have today and that is presented for next year, I think that without the possibility of a resumption of economic growth, which may not happen next year, and without emergency relief, we will have a social collapse. “

For André Salata, also coordinator of the study and professor of the Postgraduate Program in Social Sciences at PUC-RS, the information obtained clearly shows the impact of the crisis caused by the pandemic on inequality in the distribution of labor income. “We see that earned income increases inequalities. It is up to the state to continue to take measures to counteract this trend in the labor market, ”he said.

