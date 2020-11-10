Infrared Camera Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

Driven by positive application outlook across automotive, healthcare, defense and surveillance industries, global infrared camera market is projected to gain remarkable traction over 2020-2026.

Increasing cross-border activity and infiltration instances has prompted the governments of multiple countries to deploy high-security surveillance devices, which has generated substantial infrared camera industry demand. The same can be validated by the Indian government’s plans to set up high-tech surveillance cameras along its international borders with various countries, including China, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Nepal.

In terms of revenue, infrared camera market is forecast to cross the USD 10 billion mark by 2026.

Infrared cameras offer a slew of desirable features, which make them well-suited for application across diverse industry terrains. Speaking in terms of application, the automotive industry is likely to emerge as a profitable revenue terrain for infrared camera industry. Global automakers are focusing on integrating infrared cameras in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to create safer, secure, and efficient autonomous vehicles. Rise in number of partnerships among manufacturers and integrators will offer new dimensions to automotive and aerospace sectors.

The healthcare industry is highly adopting infrared cameras to identify various disease patterns and new applications of the product, specific to the industry are yet to be conceived. Medical & research organizations are generating substantial demand for IR cameras. Infrared cameras offer great strength and portability. Alongside, low weight and compact size of these cameras make them well suited for usage in medical equipment.

Usage of IR cameras in medical equipment facilitate non-contact measurement processes, which aid childcare specialists and veterinarians to detect diseases with ease. Infrared cameras have made detection of breast cancer possible at the earliest stage. Budget-friendly & flexible diagnostic methods provided by these cameras will upsurge their adoption in the healthcare industry.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Infrared Camera Market. They are as follows:

Axis Communications AB, DIAS Infrared GmbH, FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.), Honeywell International Inc., Infrared Cameras Inc., InfraTec GmbH, Leonardo DRS (Leonardo SPA), OMEGA Engineering Inc. (Spectris PLC), OPGAL Optronic Industries Ltd., Optris GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Raytheon Company, Seek Therma, SiOnyx, LLC, Testo AG, Xenics

Infrared camera market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to the mass adoption of the product in military services. Governments are investing colossal amounts towards the establishment of robust surveillance system.

Many regions, including Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa are driving infrared camera industry growth due to rising military spending. For instance, India is planning to install advanced surveillance cameras along its international borders with Pakistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, and Nepal.

