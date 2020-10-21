Infrared Camera Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2026

The Infrared Camera Market is projected to surge considerably on account of increasing application in autonomous vehicles and rising military spending. Countries like India and China are actively adopting IR cameras to strengthen their international borders. In fact, India intends to install high-tech surveillance cameras across all its neighbouring borders.

Additional factors like declining prices of IR cameras and diverse application spectrum across building, electrical/mechanical, maritime, security and automation/process control sectors could fuel the demand for infrared cameras over the coming years. Based on these aspects, estimates that the infrared camera market could cross USD 10 billion by 2026.

The automotive sector is witnessing proliferating demand for infrared cameras due to its wide range of diverse applications various advanced vehicular systems. These cameras are integrated in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) to improve the safety, security and efficiency of autonomous vehicles. Evidently, numerous automobile manufacturers are venturing with IR camera makers to innovate new and advanced products.

IR camera offers sophisticated properties like ruggedness and portability, making them ideal for healthcare institutes. These cameras can be used to identify several disease patterns just by analyzing a patient’s body temperature. Its low weight and compact size comes as an additional advantage, evidently helping doctors and practitioners to easily operate these devices.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Infrared Camera Market. They are as follows:

Axis Communications AB, DIAS Infrared GmbH, FLIR Systems, Fluke Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.), Honeywell International Inc., Infrared Cameras Inc., InfraTec GmbH, Leonardo DRS (Leonardo SPA), OMEGA Engineering Inc. (Spectris PLC), OPGAL Optronic Industries Ltd., Optris GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Raytheon Company, Seek Therma, SiOnyx, LLC, Testo AG, Xenics

On the regional front, Europe is considered to be a thriving revenue ground for local IR camera manufacturers. Estimates say that the regional market could observe more than 6% growth by 2026. IR cameras are mainly used for infrared screening of residential buildings for energy audit processes. This could boost the demand for handheld IR cameras in the region.

Besides, regional market players are shifting their efforts toward enhancing their product capabilities and production facilities. Taking March 2018 for instance, Xenics has successfully modernized its equipment, expanded its production capabilities, added extra cleanroom space and reviewed processing techniques. This allowed the firm to considerably lower the dark current in SWIR detectors, offering a larger dynamic range and enhance the signal-to-noise ratio of SWIR cameras.

