Infrared Spectroscopy Market Analysis Report 2020-2026 || Leading Players – Spectra Analysis Instruments, Inc., Avantes BV, Bruker, Carl Zeiss AG, Galaxy Scientific Inc, Gasera Ltd
Infrared Spectroscopy Market
The large scale Infrared Spectroscopy Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Infrared Spectroscopy Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Infrared Spectroscopy Market report. The report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry.
Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-infrared-spectroscopy-market&rp
Market Analysis: Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market
The global infrared spectroscopy market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.65 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising R&D investment in pharma and life sciences, strict regulations and laws pertaining to process analytical technology in the pharmaceuticals industry, and technological advancements and developments in the field of spectroscopy
Key Market Competitors: Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the infrared spectroscopy market are TeraView Limited, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BaySpec, Inc., HORIBA ABX, Ltd., Spectra Analysis Instruments, Inc., Avantes BV, Bruker, Carl Zeiss AG, Galaxy Scientific Inc, Gasera Ltd., Ibsen Photonics A/S, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., JASCO., Teledyne Princeton Instruments, Menlo Systems, TOPTICA Photonics AG, Advancedphotonix, among others.
Get Full TOC, Tables and Figures of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-infrared-spectroscopy-market&rp
Market Definition: Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market
Infrared spectroscopy is the most commonly used analytical technique. It is used by scientific researchers in many activities, such as protein characterization, nanoscale semiconductor analysis, and space exploration. Infrared spectroscopy provides several advantages, such as high scan speed, high resolution, and high sensitivity. It also provides a wide range of applications, such as identification of substances, determination of molecular structure, detection of impurities, and identification of functional groups. Infrared spectroscopy can be used in both qualitative and quantitative analysis and it does not have phase constraints.
Infrared Spectroscopy Market Drivers :
- Stringent laws and regulations related to process analytical technology in the pharma industry
- Rising demand for near-infrared spectroscopy for food fingerprinting techniques which are of high risk like the food fingerprinting in dairy products, detecting adulteration and contamination
- Rise in R&D investment in pharma and life sciences
- Technological Advancements and developments in the field of spectroscopy giving rise to miniaturization and the digitization of IR detectors, thereby leading to the overall growth and development of this market
- The rising use of IR spectroscopy in the biological sector to detect various diseases fosters the growth of the market
- The rising demand for IR spectroscopy techniques in various industries including biological, medicinal, chemistry, chemicals, food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors
Infrared Spectroscopy Market Restraints :
- Technical limitation of IR spectroscopy in analyzing groups of compound mixtures
- Availability of used IR spectroscopy devices in the market
Segmentation: Global Infrared Spectroscopy Market
Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Product Type
- Benchtop IR Spectroscope
- IR Microscopy
- Portable IR Spectroscope
- Hyphenated IR Spectroscope
- Terahertz IR Spectroscope
Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Spectrum
- Near Infrared
- Far Infrared
- Mid Infrared
Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Application
- Pharma and Biotech
- Food and Beverages
- Environmental Testing
- Academics
- Security
- Industrial
- Petrochemicals
- Semiconductors
- Others
Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Technology
- Dispersive Infrared Spectroscopy
- Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy
Infrared Spectroscopy Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Infrared Spectroscopy Market :
- In June 2016, Anasys Instruments, pioneering leader in nanoscale IR spectroscopy, developed a new technique of AFM-IR by the help of researchers and scholars at Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry based in China. This new technique would provide quantitative analysis of chemical concentrations of polymer nanodomains of rubber particles
- In February, 2019, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, a global leader in IR spectroscopy has entered into an affirmative agreement to acquire the Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologies, which includes imaging solutions, spectrographs and optics for advanced research in physical sciences, life sciences research and spectroscopy imaging. With this acquisition, Teledyne would expand its scientific imaging business and would provide better imaging solutions using advanced spectroscopy imagine
Reasons to Purchase this Report :
- Current and future of global infrared spectroscopy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-infrared-spectroscopy-market&rp
About Data Bridge Market Research :
Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us :
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475