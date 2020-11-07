Injured a man who was shot dead in the hairdressing salon with baby and child in Moita – Portugal

Angry about his home being robbed, a 46-year-old man who had been a drug trafficker in the past grabbed a revolver and broke into the hair salon where he believed he had two suspected robbers in Alhos Vedros, Moita. There were six people on site, including a six-month-old baby and an eight-year-old child.

But not even the presence of the boys stopped him: he shot several shots inside. It hit a man in the lumbar spine. The victim was operated on urgently. The crime took place on October 30th and the sniper who fled by car surrendered to the Setubal PFY, who had identified him and was looking for him. He took the gun and the court released him, had to report to the GNR three times a week, this Friday was released.

The situation will have tragic consequences not only because of the poor quality of the ammunition. That day, the sniper called the GNR, believing he had been robbed at home. The military found no evidence of a crime and went and left the man “beside themselves”.

The situation may be related to human trafficking, although the sniper – who has business – guarantees that he will be “recovered”.