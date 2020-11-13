Inland Waterways Vessels Market 2024: Global Opportunities, Regional Trends & Industry Analysis

The revenue graph of inland waterways vessels market has witnessed considerable escalation in the recent years, subject to reliability and energy efficiency provided in this mode of transportation. Indeed, both passenger and non-passenger vessels have found increasing relevance in inland waterways lately. Observing the environmental advantages of adopting superior inland waterways transportation, regional governments have taken efforts to make major investments in developing inland waterways.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2498

A recent instance validating the authenticity of the aforementioned statement is the Jal Marg Vikas Project undertaken by the Indian government that may be a potential game changer for transportation through the Ganges. The $809 million project is being designed to be economically and environmentally potent and may effectively enhance trade and commerce through the Gangetic route. The rejuvenation of the Ganges may emerge as one of many driving forces inevitably stimulating the regional inland waterways vessels market share.

It is rather overt that the development and maintenance of internal water inlets are imperative for the growth of inland waterways vessels industry. The St Lawrence Seaway in Canada is an example of a successful waterway which has added a commendable boost to the regional inland waterways vessels market for the last 60 years and has proved to be quite a competitive means of moving cargo like iron ore, coal, stone, cement and salt. Indeed, St. Lawrence Seaway seems to have trumped surveys when it comes to competitive options for tonnage movement, as reported by logistic professionals who study movement routes to be adopted for the most profitable means of transportation.

Similar to non-passenger vessels, passenger inland waterways vessels market has also gained commendable traction on account of the increasing popularity of river cruises, ferries and yachts. With the expanding tourism industry, river cruises have witnessed a great surge in demand over the last couple of decades. In Europe in fact, river cruises on rivers such as Danube, Main and Rhine have been conducted with great success with luxury long boats like the Viking River Cruise. The adoption of similar boats has been rapidly occurring in the U.S. where tourism interest in rivers like Mississippi and Ohio, has added a significant boost to the regional inland waterways vessels industry. It is thereby rather undeniable that the rise in water-based tourism will augment passenger inland waterways vessels market size, slated to register a CAGR of 3% over 2017-2024.

Get this report Customized to your requirements@ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2498

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Data Tables:

TABLE 1. Inland waterways vessels industry 3600 synopsis, 2013 – 2024

TABLE 2. Inland waterways vessels market volume and revenue, 2013 – 2017, (Units) (USD Billion)

TABLE 3. Inland waterways vessels market volume and revenue, 2018 – 2024, (Units) (USD Billion)

TABLE 4. Inland waterways vessels industry volume by vessel, 2013 – 2017 (Units)

TABLE 5. Inland waterways vessels industry volume by vessel, 2018 – 2024 (Units)

TABLE 6. Inland waterways vessels industry revenue by vessel, 2013 – 2017 (USD Billion)

TABLE 7. Inland waterways vessels market revenue by vessel, 2018 – 2024 (USD Billion)

TABLE 8. Inland waterways vessels industry volume by fuel, 2013 – 2017 (Units)

TABLE 9. Inland waterways vessels industry volume by fuel, 2018 – 2024 (Units)

TABLE 10. Inland waterways vessels industry revenue by fuel, 2013 – 2017 (USD Billion)

TABLE 11. Inland waterways vessels industry revenue by fuel, 2018 – 2024 (USD Billion)

TABLE 12. Inland waterways vessels industry volume by region, 2013 – 2017 (Units)

TABLE 13. Inland waterways vessels industry volume by region, 2018 – 2024 (Units)

TABLE 14. Inland waterways vessels industry revenue by region, 2013 – 2017 (USD Billion)

TABLE 15. Inland waterways vessels industry revenue by region, 2018 – 2024 (USD Billion)

TABLE 16. Shipping alliances, 2018

TABLE 17. Vendor matrix

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/inland-waterways-vessels-market