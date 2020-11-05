Institution with senior residence and social center in Seia has 47 cases of Covid-19 – Society

The Sabugueiro Charity Association in Seia announced this Thursday that it has 31 users and 16 positive contributors to Covid-19, including CEO Mário Branquinho.

“The tests conducted today on people who tested negative in the previous test resulted in 12 more positive users and another 10 positive employees, including the CEO,” said a statement from the institution.

The note states that “there are currently no reports of clinical symptoms in any of the infected”. He also mentions that “despite everything, the work team is thrilled to ensure the functionality of the services with increased medical and nursing supervision”. The facility has a retirement home and a social center.

But there are other outbreaks of contagion in this parish in the Guarda district. Yesterday, the Seia Parish Center decided to close the kindergarten and daycare after five of the eight employees tested Covid-19 with positive results.