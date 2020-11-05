Insurance companies charge higher corporate health insurance costs – Executive Digest

Nearly 70% of insurers in several countries expect an increase in corporate health plan spending related to the diagnosis, care and treatment of Covid-19, according to the Mercer Marsh Benefits Health Trends 2020 study published today.

According to the study, “68% of insurers expect spending on diagnosis, care and treatment of covid-19 to increase”.

The study includes information collected between June and July on corporate health plans in 59 countries, including annual health trends, based on data from 240 insurers, according to information in a statement.

“Insurers admit that the cost of health insurance policies offered by companies is rising and inflation will continue to overcome in 2021,” the statement said.

According to the document, insurers reported a cost increase of around 9.7% in 2019, “which is almost three times as high as the inflation rate”.

In 2020, they “forecast a 9.5% increase in medical spending, roughly 3.5 times the rate of inflation,” and in 2021, “90% say this trend will continue or increase,” it says in the document.

In Portugal, the estimated growth in medical expenses in 2019 was 1.5%, with the inflation rate this year estimated at 0.3% and in 2020 “the projected medical expenses rate was set at 2.0% and the Inflation rate forecast is -0.2%, ”adds the document.

Paulo Fradinho of Mercer Marsh Benefits in Portugal, quoted in the statement, says that covid-19 “had a profound impact on society and the economy, and health care in particular”.

“We believe that spending on them will continue to rise, this time due to issues related to remote working and the more sedentary lifestyle, which include mental and musculoskeletal disorders, and ongoing concerns about the long-term effects. This Covid-19 will have an impact on mental and physical health, ”says Paulo Fradinho.

For the head of Mercer Marsh Benefits in Portugal: “To respond to the new challenges posed by remote work and contain costs, companies need to radically rethink the range of services they offer their employees and their presentation. ”.

The study also shows an increase in the number of insurers offering virtual medical consultations (teleconsultations). 59% said this solution was an active part of the current management plan approach, increasing by 38% from 2019.

Additionally, 55% of insurers say their plans now cover preventive health initiatives like screening, and 20% say they are still in the testing phase or have plans already developed that can be implemented in the next 24 months.

According to the study, “just over half of insurers expect companies’ health insurance plans to cover a vaccine against Covid-19, particularly in Latin America”.

“Despite the increase in inquiries during the pandemic, gaps were also found regarding mental health support,” the document said.