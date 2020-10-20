Insurance Telematics Market Size Soaring at 18.5% CAGR to Reach Over 1.9 billion USD by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, MarketStudyReport.com offers report on Global Insurance Telematics Market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts by 2026.

Global Insurance Telematics Market Report Overview:

The consumer’s enthusiasm for in-car connectivity, growth of smartphone penetration, decreasing cost of connectivity solutions, increase in regulatory compliance and regulations and increased traction for risk assessment and management are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Insurance Telematics Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Global Insurance Telematics Market.

– To classify and forecast Global Insurance Telematics Market based on region, and product.

– To identify drivers and challenges for Global Insurance Telematics Market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Insurance Telematics Market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for Global Insurance Telematics Market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Global Insurance Telematics Market.

Leading Key Companies Profiled in this Report:

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

TOMTOM Telematics (TOMTOM)

Trimble Inc.

Mix Telematics

Sierra Wireless

Telogis

Masternaut Limited

Agero Inc.

Aplicom OY

Octo Telematics

Brief segmentation of Global Insurance Telematics Market:

The research report includes specific segments. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2020 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Type:

Pay-as-you-drive

Pay-how-you-drive

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

By End-User Industry:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

