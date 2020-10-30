Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market Size Set to Surge at 12.5% CAGR by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, the 2020-2027 report on Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market explores the essential factors of Smart Reefer Container industry covering current scenario, market demand information, coverage of active companies and segmentation forecasts.

Integrated workplace management system (IWMS) is a software platform that helps organizations to optimize the use of workplace resources, including the management of a company’s real estate portfolio, infrastructure and facilities assets. The global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as halted projects and low profit abilities.

However, return of the workforce at the workplace post-COVID-19 demands an advanced IWMS solution with risk management capabilities and social distancing benefits, as IWMS is a requirement for infrastructure and manufacturing companies. The growing cloud-based application deployments, increasing competitiveness and workforce dynamics, growing importance of corporate social responsibilities across the globe and increasing government regulatory compliances are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Top Key Players Profiled in this Report:

IBM

Oracle

Trimble

Accruent

SAP

Planon

Archibus

Service Works Global

Causeway Technologies

Segmentation of Global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market:

By Offering:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

