Intelligent Agriculture Market Worth Observing Growth | AvMap, Advantech, Bilberry

Intelligent agriculture is an innovative stage of agricultural production, which integrates mobile terminals, IT platforms, cloud calculation, internet of things, big data, and internet technology.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Intelligent Agriculture’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are MTC Information Technology (China),AvMap (Italy),Intelligent Agricultural Solutions (United States),Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),Bilberry (France)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Agricultural Planting & Production, Livestock, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others)

Market Drivers

The Rising Population Coupled with Increased Food Demand

High Investments in Conventional Farming

Shortage of Skilled Labor force

Market Trends

Rapid Development of the Internet and the Internet of Things (IoT)

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intelligent Agriculture Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Intelligent Agriculture market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Intelligent Agriculture Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Intelligent Agriculture

Chapter 4: Presenting the Intelligent Agriculture Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Intelligent Agriculture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Intelligent Agriculture Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

