Intelligent Greenhouse Market is Big Booming with Business Experts Ideas by Top Companies Heliospectra, LumiGrow, Rough Brothers

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Heliospectra (Sweden),LumiGrow (United States),Rough Brothers (United States),Nexus Corporation (United States),Argus Control Systems (Canada),Certhon (Netherlands),Logiqs (Netherlands),Netafim (Israel),International Greenhouse Company (United States),AgrowTec (Netherlands)



What is Intelligent Greenhouse Market?

With the development of technology, the old farming approaches cannot meet the needs of social development. Intelligent Greenhouse agriculture has become a foremost trend in the development of high-tech agriculture. It needs to control the environmental factors to obtain the optimum growth conditions for the crop. Thus it can extend the production period to get the optimum yield. Currently, artificial management is the major technique to detect and control the environment factors, wastes lots of manpower and relatively large of monitoring error, affecting the growth of crops. Providing suitable environment for the growth of yields, the system is based on the wireless sensor detection technology and embedded technology to achieve the intelligent control of greenhouse environment.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Hydroponic, Non-Hydroponic), Application (Flower Planting, Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Cultivation, Other), Technology (HVAC Systems, LED Grow Lights, Irrigation Systems, Material Handling Equipment, Valves and Pumps, Control Systems, Sensors and Cameras, Other)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Trend of Rooftop Farming

Growth Drivers

Rising Inclination Towards Indoor Farming Due to Changing Consumer Preferences

High Demand for Food Due to Extremely Growing Population

Favorable Government Regulations

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Intelligent Greenhouses

Opportunities

Evolving Vertical Farming Technology

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Intelligent Greenhouse Market Overview

Chapter 2: Intelligent Greenhouse Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Intelligent Greenhouse Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Intelligent Greenhouse Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Intelligent Greenhouse Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Intelligent Greenhouse Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Intelligent Greenhouse Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Intelligent Greenhouse Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Intelligent Greenhouse Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Intelligent Greenhouse Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

