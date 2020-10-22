Intensive Care Beds Market by Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware this Global Intensive Care Beds report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

Rising prevalence of coronavirus and shifting focus towards flattening the curve of COVID-19 spread are major factors driving the growth of intensive care beds industry. The deteriorating condition of pandemic has amplified the concerns associated with availability of critical-care facilities across various countries, particularly regarding the total number of ICU beds in hospitals. Increasing cases of COVID-19 have compelled market majors to increase their production efficiency. Also, several non-industry players also entering the business vertical, which in turn is aiding the market expansion.

As per the product type, electric beds segment was worth USD 760 million in 2019 and is predicted to expand substantially during the forecast period.

The report states that intensive care beds industry share from general ICUs application accounted for USD 700 million in 2019 and is anticipated to record a y-o-y growth rate of 3.5% during 2020-2026.

Citing the end-use landscape, ambulatory surgical centers segment was worth USD 500 million in 2019 and is predicted to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years.

Regionally, intensive care beds market in Latin America generated revenues worth USD 152 million in 2019 and is reckoned to register a y-o-y growth rate of 8.5% between 2020 and 2026. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa intensive care beds industry was remunerated at USD 108 million in the past year and is anticipated to showcase a 6% growth rate through 2026.

Span-America Medical Systems Inc., Ankitech, Nitrocare, Savion Industries, PARAMOUNT BED, MESPA, Mediwaves Inc., HARD Manufacturing, Favero Health Projects, Caretek Medical, Arjo, Merivaara Corp., Malvestio S.p.A., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Medline Industries Inc., Invacare Corp., Linet Spol S.R.O, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corp. are the eminent companies in global intensive care beds industry.

