Intensive Care Is “On The Red Line, Almost Over” – Executive Digest

Some intensive care units (ICUs) are on the verge of rupture and are almost out of capacity, warned João Gouveia, chairman of the National Intensive Care Unit Response Monitoring Committee for Covid-19, speaking to Radio Observador this Tuesday. Monday morning.

“We are on the red line and almost pass it. In some cases, we likely passed. In some areas, especially in the ARS Norte, [estamos] The occupancy rates in intensive care medicine for Covid in non-Covid pathology are almost 100% and 80%, 90%, ”warned João Gouveia.

In this way, it is expected to “move to the next level of contingency with the suspension or postponement of non-urgent and non-essential activity,” he also said, warning that “the blanket will not stretch”.

“We have a few more human resources, but those are limited, as is space. In order to be able to respond to all patients, covid or non-covid, there are some situations that need to be postponed as we need to get resources, especially human resources, somewhere, “he explained.

The chairman of the National Critical Care Response Monitoring Committee for Covid-19 felt it was important to apply three preventive measures. Namely, compulsory teleworking whenever possible, increasing public transport to avoid gatherings, and taking extreme care during leisure and relaxation times.

In statements to Rádio Observador, he finally stated that it was also important to take care of some care at home. “We can have our bladder at home, but we go and pass many places and we don’t end up with such a customized bladder.”