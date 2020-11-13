INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) HEALTHCARE MARKET TO SEE HUGE GROWTH | PROTEUS DIGITAL HEALTH, ALPHABET INC., APPLE INC., SAP SE, PHYSIQ, ADHERETECH, RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC., STANLEY HEALTHCARE, ABB,

Internet of things (IoT) Healthcare Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.65% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market By Component (Medical Devices, Systems and Software, Services), Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Others), Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ZigBee, Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular, Satellite), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Government and Defense Institutions, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Internet Of Things (Iot) Healthcare Market Key Players:

Apple Inc.,

SAP SE,

PhysIQ,

AdhereTech,

Resideo Technologies, Inc.,

STANLEY Healthcare

ABB,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component (Medical Devices, Systems and Software, Services), Application (Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Others),

Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ZigBee, Near Field Communication (NFC), Cellular, Satellite),

End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics, Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Government and Defense Institutions, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories),

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis: Internet Of Things (Iot) Healthcare Market

Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Internet Of Things (Iot) Healthcare Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like CISCO SYSTEMS INC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Proteus Digital Health, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., SAP SE, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Resideo Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Oracle, Gartner, Inc. and FUJITSU among others.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Healthcare Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Healthcare Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Internet Of Things (Iot) Healthcare Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Healthcare Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Healthcare Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

