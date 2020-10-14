Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2020 Global Share, Key Country Analysis and Forecasts

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to reach US$ 4,199.95 million in 2027 from US$ 2,341.92 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring systems help in the identification of neural structures during a surgery helping the surgeons to prevent any damage to the nervous system. These systems identify any progressive threat to the nervous system and alert the surgeon prior to reaching the patients threshold for injury. The global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is driven by factors such as rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancements in the field of neuromonitoring. However, lack of skilled professionals hampers the market growth. Additionally, increasing research activities in the nerve monitoring field is likely to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market is segmented into system, accessories, and services. The system segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Systems in intraoperative monitoring are becoming a crucial factor in neurosurgery as it offers an early warning concerning motor & sensory functions during surgery, thus yielding better results by avoiding post-operative neurophysiological deficits. Moreover, the services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Product

Systems

Accessories

Services

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Source

Insourced Monitoring

Outsourced Monitoring

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Application

Spinal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular Surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgeries

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By Modality

Motor Evoked Potentials

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials

Electroencephalography

Electromyography

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials

Visual Evoked Potentials

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – By End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

