Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

The ‘Intravenous Immunoglobulin market’ research report drafted by Market Study Report, LLC, elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin market.

The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 16,882.15 Million by 2026, according to a new research

The global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market majorly is driven by rising elderly population, increasing occurrence of immunodeficiency disorders, growing implementation of IVIG procedures and increasing usage of off-label indications. Increasing number of patients with immunodeficiency disease is the primary reason for the expansion of IVIG procedures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are approximately 50 diverse Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) such as X-lined hypo-gamma-globulinemia, specific antibody deficiency and others. Moreover, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institute of Health, around 6 million patients are suffering from PID globally. Rising occurrences of these immune diseases is anticipated to bolster the demand for intravenous immunoglobulin treatments during the forecast period. The demand for IVIG treatments for the primary and acquired immunodeficiency disorder is growing as it is the only available as well as most effective treatment option. Moreover, inactive lifestyle behaviors, including intake of saturated fats, sugars and salts, less physical actions, and high alcohol intake have led to the surge in the occurrence of such diseases. Increasing occurrence of such lifestyle related disease including antibody deficiency disorders and obesity are the factors anticipated to drive the global intravenous immunoglobulin market growth.

The global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is segmented on the basis of Application and geography. On the basis of application, the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is categorized into Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Hypogammaglobulinemia, Congenital AIDS, Immunodeficiency diseases, Multifocal motor neuropathy, Myasthenia Gravis, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Kawasaki disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). In 2017, Hypogammaglobulinemia is estimated to dominate the application segment. The dominancy is attributed to the growing global occurrences of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID). It is the most common chronic immune defect in patients with lymphoproliferative disorders (LPDs). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2012, the global occurrence rate of hypogammaglobulinemia was around 2 per 100,000 populations moreover, the number of people suffering this type of disease are estimated to increase during the forecast period. Growing occurrence of immunodeficiency disorders associated with the high implementation of IVIG therapies is expected to drive the segment growth significantly.

Immunoglobulins (IGs) are glycoproteins that are formed in the blood plasma in response to the antigens (Ag), which are considered as a foreign material to the host system. IGs are highly composite objects and precise in their nature. They are achieved from blood by fractionation procedure and filtered fo non-therapeutic as well as therapeutic applications. In therapeutics, they are administered intravenously for the treatment of several immunodeficiency.

Some major key players in global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market include Baxter International Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols S.A, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., BDI Pharma Inc., and Bayer Healthcare among others.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

