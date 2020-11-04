Intuition: How COVID-19 change the importance of Ballistic Protection Market

Research Dive recently has published a report titled “Ballistic Protection Market, by Platform (Airborne, Land, Marine), Material (Metals and Alloys, Fabric, Ceramics, Composites, Bulletproof Glass), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027”

According to the report, the global ballistic protection market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $20500 million at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is currently the largest revenue generator for the ballistic protection market, and the demand is expected to continue. This demand is due to US Governments interference in countries like Syria, Iraq, and an increase in terror attacks.

Key Segments of the Market

The report divides the market into different segments based on platform, material, and regional analysis.

By platform, the airborne segment will be the most lucrative. The airborne segment has helicopters, aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. There is a huge demand for aircraft among aviation platforms, which are utilized by the military. This is the major factor behind the growth of the segment.

On the basis of material, aramid segment will garner the highest revenue. Aramid is obtained from scented polyamides. They are known for their strong resistance, flexibility, and less weight. Such characteristics make aramid an ideal for safety of boundary troops as a shooting protective material.

Market Dynamics

The demand of enhancing active and passive safety measures to withstand against the terror attacks and protect the military, citizens, and paramilitary forces is boosting the growth of the global ballistic protection market during the forecast period.

The increased cost of ballistic protection equipment is a major hindrance behind the growth of the market. The heavyweight of any equipment which reflects on mobility and productivity of the military is also a potential restrain for the market growth.

The use of advanced materials to lower the weight of equipment to improve the movement of defenses by governments is a major opportunity for investors. This factor is expected to create many opportunities of the market.

Key Players of the Market

The report also enlists the most significant players of the market which include Teijin Aramid, Honeywell International, BAE Systems, Royal TenCate NV, EI DuPont De Nemours, and many more. The report also summarizes other important aspects including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments of the leading players.

