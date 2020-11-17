IoT Gateway Devices Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2026

The demand for IoT gateway device market is expected to increase rapidly on account of growing inclination towards integrating IoT solutions within building management systems. Gateway devices that are rigged with IoT-enabled sensors and cloud solutions enable building managers to record real-time data of HVAC/R systems that are used across residential, industrial and commercial spaces.

Rising concerns over cybersecurity and advanced network infrastructure protection across businesses have accelerated the adoption of IoT gateway devices that provide end-to-end encryption and multi-level authentication of data.

Robust application in the industrial sector has advocated the development of new IoT gateway devices. For example, industrial IoT gateway solutions, KUBER-2000 and LYNX-6K series, developed by American Portwell Technology, Inc., offers scalable infrastructure for virtual machines, data, front-end applications and servers. The devices provide benefits like ruggedized design, flexible I/O expansion, fast time-to-market, low power consumption and wireless connectivity for different applications.

ZigBee connectivity technology is capable of handling over 65,000 nodes per network along with maintaining the signal strength throughout the sending and receiving of data. It is witnessing a rising deployment due to high reliability and capability to handle large nodes per network. This, along with reduced risks associated with signal failure will influence the IoT Gateway Device Market outlook.

Revenues from the ZigBee segment were valued at 14% of the overall IoT gateway devices industry share in 2019. It is estimated to reach a CAGR of over 11% through 2026 due to the efficiency to render high reliability, low power consumption, and secure data encryption over the network in the devices.

The Europe IoT Gateway Device Market share will gain traction while achieving a growth rate of nearly 15% through 2026, with mounting government support for smart infrastructure projects. The European Commission (EC) stated that the government is in the process to develop over 300 smart cities by 2020.

Also, existing key automotive OEMs like Daimler, Audi AG, and Volkswagen in the region are keen on integrating the IoT solutions with sensors and ADAS systems in automotive to improve the performance and safety of the vehicles. Incessant demand for sensor components in ADAS, self-driving cars, and in-vehicle infotainment systems (IVI) is likely to drive the IoT gateway devices production for automotive and transportation applications.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5 IoT Gateway Device Market, By Connectivity Technology

5.1 Key trends, by connectivity technology

5.2 Bluetooth

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

5.3 Wi-Fi

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

5.4 Zigbee

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

5.5 Ethernet

5.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

5.6 Z-Wave

5.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

Chapter 6 IoT Gateway Device Market, By Component

6.1 Key trends, by component

6.2 MCU

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

6.3 FPGA

6.3.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

6.4 Sensors

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

6.5 Memory

6.5.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

6.6 Others

6.6.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

Chapter 7 IoT Gateway Device Market, By Application

7.1 Key trends by application

7.2 Wearable devices

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

7.3 Healthcare

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

7.4 Automotive and transportation

7.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

7.5 Building automation

7.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

7.6 Industrial

7.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

7.7 Consumer electronics

7.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016-2026

