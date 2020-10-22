IP Camera Market Research Report: Know industry Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2025

IP camera market, in this context, stands as a major beneficiary of this change. As per reliable estimates, in the year 2016, the global shipments for IP cameras surpassed 15 million units. Add to it, reliable sources affirm that in the year 2014, IP camera shipments in smart home exceeded 1.3 million units – data strongly attesting the role of IOT and connected infrastructure in the lucrative growth chart of IP camera industry.

As remote surveillance, investigation, border guard and shielding of sensitive infrastructure become paramount for IP camera market stakeholders, the requirement of state-of-the-art observational technology has become indispensable to fulfill the tactical and judicial tasks. Predominantly, infrared cameras provide invaluable infrared image even under pitch black observing conditions.

IP camera market will likely surpass US$ 20 billion by 2025, while global shipments will witness a bullish growth and expand at a robust CAGR of over 20% during the assessment period 2019-2025.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2410

Palpable rise in FDI and upsurge in investment by government bodies in infrastructure development have been paramount in the development of APAC IP camera market trends. According to the Department of Industry Policy and Promotion (DIPP) of India, FDI in construction development sector was pegged at around US$ 25 billion since the start of the millennium.

Rapidly expanding retail industry in APAC signifies the importance of IP camera as the retail sector is vulnerable to criminal activities. Installation of surveillance system can help detect events and catch perpetrators red handed.

In a bid to bolster IP camera market share, prominent players have equipped cameras with smart video analytics that detect any untoward actions and notify the responsible instantaneously. Accordingly, IP cameras can act as a dissuasion for wrongdoers from committing robbery in retail stores.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the IP Camera Market. They are as follows:

Arecont Vision Costar, LLC, Avigilon Corporation, Canon Inc., Belkin International, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., D-Link Corporation, GeoVision, Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Guangzhou Jiu’an Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., March Networks Corporation, MOBOTIX AG, Netgear, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pelco by Schneider Electric, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Apexis Electronic Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Wanscam Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Tyco International Management Company, LLC, Vivotek, Inc.

Robust digitization and rapid industrialization are said to be catalysts for the North America IP camera market size expansion. In 2018, North America held 35 percent of IP camera market share as expansion of large enterprises and many SMEs took center stage. Besides, retail giants such as Kroger Company, Walmart have expanded their footprints in the region.

These retail giants have integrated surveillance system with a mobile app to bolster remote surveillance. Moreover, prominent companies are using IP cameras to corroborate customer complaints and enhance customer services.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2410

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 IP Camera Market, By Product

4.1 Key trends by product

4.2 Fixed

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

4.3 PTZ

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

4.4 Infrared

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5 IP Camera Market, By Connection

5.1 Key trends by connection

5.2 Centralized

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3 Decentralized

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6 IP Camera Market, By Application

6.1 Key trends by application

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.2 Home security

6.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.3 Smart home

6.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3 Commercial

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.2 Retail

6.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.3 Industrial

6.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.4 Healthcare

6.3.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.5 Real estate

6.3.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.6 Others

6.3.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4 Public/government

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.2 Transportation

6.4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.3 Banking & finance

6.4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.4 Education

6.4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.5 Government facilities

6.4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.6 Others

6.4.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/ip-camera-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com