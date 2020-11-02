Iran records 440 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours – world

Iran recorded 440 deaths and 8,289 new infections on Monday from the new coronavirus, a new pandemic record that has killed more than 35,000 people since the outbreak began.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, of the 8,289 newly infected patients in the past 24 hours, 3,023 were severely hospitalized, bringing the number of hospitalized patients to 5,315.

Of the country’s 31 provinces, 27 are on high alert (the most serious).