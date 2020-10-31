Iran will extend restrictive measures to the country to combat the new wave of Covid-19 – World

Iran announced on Saturday that it will extend restrictive measures beyond Tehran to respond to the new coronavirus outbreak, at a time when requests for full containment are increasing due to record Covid-19 infections and deaths .

The measures will go into effect for at least a week on Wednesday, Iranian virus control unit spokeswoman Alireza Raïsi said in a televised address.

The restrictions will be applied in 25 provincial capitals and 46 counties across the country, he added, noting that universities, education centers, schools, cinemas, theaters, museums, hairdressers, swimming pools, sports halls, mosques and cafes will be closed.

These measures are an extension of the measures that have already been introduced in Tehran and 43 municipalities across the country in recent weeks.

In view of the record numbers of infected and dead people in connection with the Covid-19, experts and health authorities have called for the population in the capital Tehran to be completely contained.

“The disease has spread across the province and the situation in Tehran city is worse than what the government has announced so far,” Etemad daily reported.

“High risk areas or cities should be quarantined for two or three weeks,” said Alireza Naji, head of the virology department at Masih Daneshvari Hospital.

Iran has not imposed containment in the country since the epidemic began in February, as President Hassan Rouhani said the country’s economy, which was already constrained by international sanctions, was unable to survive.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.6 million cases of infection worldwide.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.

The United States is the country with the most deaths (229,710 and also the most confirmed cases of infection (more than nine million).

In terms of the number of deaths, it is followed by Brazil (159,477 dead, more than 5.5 million cases), India (121,641 dead and more than 8.1 million infected), Mexico (91,289, more than 918,000 infected). and the United Kingdom (46,229 dead, more than 989 thousand cases).

Russia is the fourth infected country in the world with 27,787 deaths after the USA, India and Brazil with more than 1.6 million cases, followed by France with more than 1.3 million cases and 36,565 deaths, and Spain with more than 1.1 million Cases and 35,878 deaths, Argentina with more than 1.1 million cases and 30,792 deaths, and Colombia with more than a million cases and 31,421 deaths.

Measures to fight Covid-19 have crippled entire sectors of the global economy, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the pandemic will reverse the advances made on poverty and increase inequality since the 1990s.