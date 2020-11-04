is it possible to have at the same time? – Executive digest

Covid-19 and influenza are contagious respiratory diseases caused by various viruses (SARS-CoV-2 and influenza). Some of the symptoms are similar, which can make it difficult to distinguish the two diseases based on symptoms at first. Having Covid-19 and the flu – or other respiratory illnesses – at the same time can increase the likelihood of complications and be messy for health services that are already overworked.

Research conducted in the United Kingdom (published in the BMJ – British Medical Journal, but the validity of which has not yet been established) shows that the risk of death for people infected with influenza and SARS-CoV-2 doubles compared with people with only Covid- . 19. Those infected with the two viruses have also been shown to develop serious illnesses. Most cases of double infections occurred in people over 70, and more than half died.

Does the flu vaccine protect against Covid-19?

No. The flu vaccine doesn’t protect against Covid-19, but by preventing the flu, it prevents the immune system from dealing with two respiratory infections. The hypothesis of a double flu and a Covid-19 epidemic could have catastrophic effects on the increase in morbidity and mortality as well as on the saturation of hospitals and health units. Hence, it is ideal to avoid this scenario.

In the absence of a vaccine against Covid-19, it is recommended that the elderly or those suffering from obesity or chronic illnesses be vaccinated against seasonal flu. These vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of illness from influenza, hospitalization, and death.

Taking the flu vaccine does not waive the use of a mask in public. Keep the recommended safe distance and wash your hands frequently. According to the emergency specialist of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control Josep Jansà, in an interview with TESTE SAÚDE that we will publish shortly, social distancing and the use of masks, as well as the reduction of intercontinental travel, may also have an impact the reduction of flu cases in Europe this winter. Compared to covid-19, the specialist says, the average number of infections caused by any person infected with influenza is much lower.

In general, influenza heals spontaneously. Pain relievers (acetaminophen or ibuprofen) relieve symptoms.