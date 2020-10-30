Isabel dos Santos’ husband’s death “must be investigated by the Dubai authorities” – Executive Digest

The death of the husband of Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos, Sindika Dokolo, “logically needs to be investigated by the Dubai authorities,” says journalist Luís Garriapa, who was part of the investigation team for the SIC / Expresso reports on the Luanda Leaks case.

“The information is still very scarce. We have contacted some people close to the couple who have confirmed this very information that Sindika Dokolo will have died this Thursday afternoon,” Luís Garriapa told SIC Notícias, adding that the News is “startling” and leaves those close to him in disbelief ”

The businessman Sindika Dokolo died in Dubai this Thursday.

The Congolese press said Isabel dos Santos’ husband died while diving. Other Angolan sources indicated that the cause of death was an embolism.

“You have to wait to find out what exactly happened. This death must be logically investigated by the authorities in Dubai, where the accident took place, ”says the journalist.

Sindika Dokolo was born in 1972 in the former Zaire, today’s Democratic Republic of the Congo. He had been married to Isabel dos Santos since 2002, businesswoman and daughter of the former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos, with whom he had four children.

Like Isabel dos Santos, Sindika Dokolo’s business was investigated by the Angolan judiciary after what became known as the International Journalists Consortium known as the “Luanda Leaks”.

Sindika Dokolo and the woman are suspected of harming the Angolan state millions of dollars and were the subject of asset and company confiscation by the Luanda Provincial Court in December last year.

Ana Gomes reacted to the death of Isabel dos Santos’ husband, whom she considered “strange, very strange”.