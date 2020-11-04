Isabel dos Santos pays tribute to her husband: it was very difficult to accept this unexpected loss – Boil



The funeral mass in memory of the Congolese businessman Sindika Dokolo, who passed away last week, will take place on November 17th at 9:00 a.m. simultaneously in Luanda, Kinshasa and London, Isabel dos Santos said on social networks.

The daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos, married to Sindika Dokolo, said that a prayer in memory of the businessman would take place before the funeral ceremonies on Thursday. “The ceremony in honor of his life will take place on November 5th, 2020 at 4pm in Jumeirah, Dubai,” where the family currently lives and where the businessman lost his life in a diving accident last Thursday. Isabel dos Santos wrote.

The funeral mass will take place on November 17 at Westminster Cathedral in London (at 10:30 a.m.) and at 9:00 a.m. in the National Museum of the Congo, in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and in Luanda, said the Angolan businesswoman, in Portuguese , English and French. The location of the ceremony was not specified in the Angolan capital. Isabel dos Santos also thanked on behalf of the family “for the support” they were given, “crucial” in enduring this pain.

“It was very difficult to accept this unexpected loss and your words fill our hearts,” the businesswoman admitted. Sindika Dokolo, businessman and art collector, was married to Isabel dos Santos, from whom she had four children, since 2002.

He was born in 1972 in the former Zaire, today’s Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as the son of the banker Augustin Dokolo Sanu and his second wife, the Danish Hanne Taabbel. Sindika Dokolo, a critic of President Joseph Kabilas for almost 20 years in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, spent about five years in exile because of the lawsuits brought against him in Kinshasa and returned to the country in May 2019, months after the presidential victory of his opponent Félix Tshisekedi December 2018.

The couple, suspected of harming the Angolan state, were targeted in December 2019 for asset and corporate seizure, as determined by the Luanda Provincial Court. Both have always denied the charges.

Sindika Dokolo died practicing a form of diving known locally as “al-hivari” which does not use breathing apparatus and is based on the exclusive use of the air in the lungs. Dubai police meanwhile said they did not suspect a “criminal act” in the death of the businessman.