Islamic State claims attack in Vienna – Executive Digest

The terrorists of the self-proclaimed Islamic State claimed that the attack on this Monday evening in Vienna, the capital of Austria, had brought the Reuters agency forward.

The group made the announcement through a statement released through the Telegram News Service. However, the self-proclaimed Islamic State shows no evidence of belonging to the group of people who are suspected of having participated in the Vienna attack.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Tuesday that “there is no evidence of a second attacker” after the perpetrator of the attack that killed four people in downtown Vienna was shot dead last night.

After evaluating the videos that we received, there is no evidence of the existence of a second attacker, ”said Nehammer, although he did not completely rule out the possibility.

The authorities are still trying to determine if other attackers are on the run. The Viennese are asked to stay at home this Tuesday, including the school children.

About 1,000 police officers have been on duty in the city since the morning.

At least five people, including the attacker, died Monday evening in a shooting in central Vienna by a “supporter” of the Islamic State, in which 22 people were injured.

The police have arrested 14 people connected to the attacker in the past few hours.

The fatal victims of the attack, two men and two women, died from the injuries, said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, adding that a police officer who tried to stop the attacker was shot and was among the wounded in the hospital.

The Vienna hospital service said seven of the people he received after the attack were at risk of death.

“Yesterday’s attack [segunda-feira] It was clearly an Islamic terrorist attack, ”said Kurz.

“It was a hate attack. Hatred of our core values, hatred of our way of life, hatred of our democracy, in which all people have equal rights and dignity, ”he said.

The perpetrator, identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, was already registered as he was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 for traveling to Syria to join the Islamic state group. However, he was released in early December and benefited from the Youth Protection Act.

Nehammer told the Austrian news agency APA that Fejzulai posted a photo on his Instagram account shortly before the attack showing him with two of the weapons he used.

“(The suspect) was armed with a fake explosive device and automatic rifle, pistol and large knife to carry out this disgusting attack on innocent citizens,” accused Nehammer.

Filming began just after 8 p.m. (7 p.m. in Lisbon) on Monday near the main synagogue in Vienna, at a time when a lot of people were on the street to enjoy the last night of the restaurants and bars that open in front of you were sentenced to one month in prison to combat infection with Covid-19, which began at midnight.

“We will unearth and hunt the perpetrators behind them and people with similar ideas and give them the punishment they deserve,” said the Austrian Chancellor.

“We will pursue anyone who has anything to do with this outrage by whatever means available,” he added.

The government declared three days of official mourning from Monday. All public buildings in Austria are flagged with half-mast flags until Thursday.

Around noon, the country was silent for a minute, accompanied by the ringing of the bells in the capital, and the Chancellor and President, as well as other politicians, placed wreaths and candles in the place where the attack took place.

After the first attack – the first in Vienna for 35 years – the attackers moved through the city center on the street where the synagogue is located and shot at those who were occupying the terraces.

Thousands of people stayed for hours in the Vienna Opera or in concert halls such as the Konzerthaus or the Musikverein until they were escorted by the police.

The authorities set up a huge security device to track down the terrorist. Dozens of special forces agents specialized in counter-terrorism that participated in the effort, including border controls.

This attack came a few days after the death of three people in a knife attack in Nice, south-east France.

In this attack, also classified as a terrorist, a man and a woman were killed in the Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption in Nice, and a third victim, seriously injured, died in a bar near the church where he had sought refuge .

The attack in Vienna was condemned by several countries, whose representatives left a message of support and solidarity with the Austrian people.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa rejected the attack and sent a message to the Austrian counterpart expressing the solidarity and regret of the Portuguese.

“It was with shock and sadness that I learned of the attack that took place yesterday in the center of Vienna and in which four people and several wounded, including a young Portuguese, were killed,” wrote the Portuguese President, repeating the “rejection of all” acts of violence “.

This morning French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the Austrian embassy where I offer my condolences to the families of the victims of the attack. France has also been the target of several terrorist attacks in recent days. For Macron, this is an attack, “there is nothing innocent, it shows the desire of our enemies to attack what Europe represents”, namely freedom, culture, values.

Chancellor Angela Merkel. He said Islamic terrorism is a common enemy of Europe and must be fought together. Russian leader Vladimir Putin called the attack “a cruel and cynical crime”.

Via Twitter. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, strongly condemns “this cowardly act which violates life and our human values”.

Donald Trump left words of support on behalf of the United States for “Austria, France and all of Europe in the fight against terrorism, including radical Islamic terrorism”.