“It is a dream of a great Volta. It was almost impossible to get better,” says Ruben Guerreiro – Modalidades

The Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro (Education First) told Lusa this Thursday that the tour of Italy by bike, in which he won a stage and practically guaranteed the mountain classification, was “a dream” and that “better, almost impossible”.

“In the last three days I gave priority to the mountain. Since I had a stage in my pocket … it is a dream of a great Volta. It was almost impossible to get better,” the 26-year-old cyclist explained in an interview with Lusa.

Guerreiro, who triumphed in the ninth stage in Roccaraso, which he “really wanted”, began to strive for the battle for the mountain, had to invest in escapes at a young age in order to reach the interrupted climbs of the first stage. Choose between the blue shirt or “get another one”.

The native Portuguese from Pegões in the municipality of Montijo highlighted the “very tough fight” that was fought with the Italian Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabù-KTM), who gave up today before leaving for the 18th stage, in which the Portuguese confirmed this Victory.

With 98 points still to be awarded, Guerreiro’s advantage, which brings Belgian Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) 234 points with 122 points, is 112 points. This makes the victory for the Portuguese an unprecedented achievement for Portugal in secondary classifications of laps after Italy, France and Spain.

“I was pretty strong already, tired, but I managed to catch the first escape and get some points but it was difficult to beat De Gendt. The points I gave myself and I was still thinking across the stage, but with the effort [que tinha de fazer]what came from the last few days … it was very big, I had no legs, “he shot.

Over a day on the Stelvio stage, the ‘Cima Coppi’ of this edition, the words are simple: “Today it was really to ‘blow up’ everything. It was the hardest day of the Giro.”

On Friday he wants to “try to recover” because on Saturday, the last day of the mountain before the time trial on Sunday, he wants to “try a little leg and fight for a good place on the stage”, always looking for a second win.

“Enjoying the jersey to Milan”, never tired of saying that it is necessary to get there to accomplish the feat unprecedented in Portuguese cycling, he still admits that it is “a great pride”, the first Portuguese to be the one who wins a jersey classification in big rounds.

“This jersey is not mine, it belongs to the team, the masseuses, the mechanics, the directors and also the Portuguese. Cycling is far beyond strength in the legs and the strength that can be sought comes from the head and the motivation from the people around us and from our country. So many people supported on social networks can only be a source of inspiration, “he commented.

However, Guerreiro does not hide the confidence that “after such a difficult year” in 2019 he “expected a great year”, especially “after this tour of Spain” in which he finished 17th overall and almost one twice Stage won.

“I was pretty scared and frustrated at home, we say. […] I focused on making a good Tyrrhenian-Adriatic, a good World Cup and a good Giro. I wasn’t 100% in the first few races, I was also a little worried, but everything went well. We still have to go to Milan, don’t we? But now I think it’s a very successful season, “he said.

In addition to the victory on the mountain, he made the escape in revenge of Roccaraso and ended a Portuguese fast of victories in the stage of 31 years since the last of the five of Acácio da Silva, but he also helped the compatriot in the race in several days. João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

In more than one of the 15 days he went in pink, the young man from Caldas da Rainha had the help of Guerreiro, either to close the room for possible attacks or, like today, after being reached by the group of favorites , then run away.

“Even though I wasn’t part of my team, I kept thinking of João, how he was doing. I realized that I was not feeling well, but I was very weak. I tried to ask him if he needed anything .. . a little help is better than nothing, “he said.

While not on the same team, Guerreiro is not afraid to praise the “great person and friend” he met on the 22-year-old cyclist who drives a “simply spectacular” race.

“It’s a motivation for me. […] He touched everything he did, even today, lost his pink shirt, it’s a sign of strength and he must be very proud, “he commented.

Almeida, now fifth in the overall standings, also led the youth rankings these days, which means that Portugal occupied three of the four main classifications of the “Corsa Rosa” for a long time: General, Youth and Mountain, with mutual support from compatriots.

“Always, always. At the game it was a party. We exchanged messages and tried to motivate him, almost like an older brother because he is going to compete in the first WorldTour races. He is very sure of himself, has experience and knows what wants, but I tried to motivate him to tell him to take it easy, step by step, without thinking too much. I think he went quite well, “he analyzed.

This Giro remains in history as the longest time any Portuguese front runner has spent, a record for the big laps as well, and as the first Portuguese champion of an individual classification in the three main events, but when asked about a new status in the sport The Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro does not take risks.

“Let’s get to Milan first and then … it hasn’t crossed our minds yet, we’re practically resting and going into battle, we don’t have a lot of time for social media, it’s out of reach [o impacto que tem tido em Portugal]. I hope you enjoyed the race and were very proud, “he concluded.

The 103rd edition of Volta a Itália by bike with the Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) as general leader, João Almeida as fifth and Ruben Guerreiro with the mathematically guaranteed mountain classification runs until Sunday.