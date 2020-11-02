It is necessary to reduce contacts, but still live, warns Graça Freitas – Society

The general director of health, Graça Freitas, said this Monday that it was necessary to reduce contacts without living, working, going to school, to the theater, to the cinema or to shopping.

“We have to go on living. We just have to reduce the number of contacts while we go to work, school, the theater, the cinema or shopping,” Graça Freitas said at the usual press conference on the situation of the pandemic. in Portugal, where he thanked the health professionals who have been accompanying patients for eight months.

The Director General of Health addressed citizens in general, reminding them that the only measures against the spread of the new coronavirus that is causing Covid-19 disease are behavior.

“Today has been eight months of the first case of Covid-19 in Portugal and we are all learning from every day that has passed. I appeal not to leave your guard as tired as we are,” he said .

“We are in an ascending phase and it is our responsibility to smooth the curve,” he added, insisting that the fewer contacts you have each day, the less likely it is to transmit the disease.

Graça Freitas also explained what she meant when she referred to a bubble in the warnings she made so people wouldn’t mix contact bubbles.

“What is a bubble? It’s an isolated place that I can be with some people. It’s the family that lives in the same house. Our friends and colleagues aren’t from my bubble. We can do it at a work and Don’t just do it at school when we’re more relaxed, “he explained.

“It is at home, in social life, at work that we have to work hard every day,” he emphasized.

Graça Freitas also appealed to those responsible for the various areas of activity to create conditions under which students, workers, visitors to rooms and shows can be safe.

Today Portugal exceeded the maximum number of deaths and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began. According to the General Directorate of Health (DGS), 46 deaths and 2,255 patients were hospitalized, of which 294 were in intensive care.

According to the DGS epidemiological bulletin published today, Portugal registers 2,506 cases today, up from 3,062 reported on Sunday, and 146,847 confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 2,590 deaths.

In terms of hospitalizations, the number of hospitalizations has continued to increase for more than a week and is now 2,255 people, 133 more than on Sunday, of which 294 (more than 10) are in intensive care units.

Of the 46 deaths recorded, 20 occurred in the North region, 17 in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, six in the Center region and one in the Alentejo, Algarve and Madeira.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths and more than 46.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.