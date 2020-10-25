“It is not just a money problem, it is a responsibility problem”: BE will vote against the state budget for 2021 – Policy

The Bloco de Esquerda announced in a statement from Catarina Martins that it would vote against the state budget for 2021.

The blockade was very critical of the document and the way in which it guarantees the continuity of the SNS in times of pandemic.

“There is no time to waste. Either we save the NHS in 2021 or we accept the disease that will consume it,” he said, noting that “we have not yet reached the worst moments of the pandemic”.