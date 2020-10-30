“It was a big shock”: Kelly Bailey talks about the beginning of her career – Ferver

At the age of 22, Kelly Bailey plays the role of actress and is the protagonist of the new TVI soap opera ‘Bem Me Quer’. However, when he took his first steps on television at the age of 17, he admitted that dealing with media coverage was not easy, mostly because he fell in love with an actor 19 years his senior, Bruno Cabrerizo.

“I had a great exposure right from the first novel, it was a huge shock, but I think it was a very good thing that happened in my life. It’s part of my story and despite the less beautiful side that people have could see, I knew what the truth was and how good the truth was, ”he revealed to Lux magazine. At that time, Bruno Cabrerizo was married and the actor’s wife left strong criticism of the young woman on social media.

In the meantime, Kelly continued to progress in her career and found love again on a personal level for Lourenço Ortigão, whom she does not praise. “He’s a great friend, a person who shares everything, he’s very generous, very sincere, which makes him a great friend,” he said. “I feel like a better person next to him and he next to me.”