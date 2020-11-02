Italy applies new restrictions based on three risk areas – Executive Digest

Italy will take new measures to combat the spread of the pandemic, namely differentiated restrictions by region with the definition of three risk areas, distance learning for secondary schools, closure of museums and exhibitions and closure of shopping centers on weekends. -Week.

The Italian newspaper Il Messagero writes that in the new decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, the country is approaching a “curfew with the establishment of restrictions on the movement of people at the end of the night”.

“We must intervene with caution and with the utmost attention to the new, more restrictive measures with a containment strategy,” said Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte after a meeting on how to deal with the pandemic in the Chamber of Deputies. Conte added that the measures “need to be adjusted according to criteria in the areas”.

The Prime Minister said that “three areas with three risk scenarios with progressively more restrictive measures” are indicated and that inclusion in one or the other area “will depend solely on the risk coefficient of that area”.

The admission of an Italian region to a certain area depends on an order from the Minister of Health, and always with an order from the Ministry it is possible to enter or leave an area. These scenarios take into account the virus replicability index, outbreaks and the bed occupancy situation in hospitals.

In the new decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, distance learning for secondary schools is “also provided for in full”, Giuseppe Conte announced this Monday.

In addition, museums, exhibitions and shopping centers will be closed on weekends, the Italian Prime Minister also said during his speech to the Chamber of Deputies.

The official would only speak this Wednesday, November 4th – the date for his announcements in Parliament. However, the speech was anticipated “so that Parliament can give its opinion before the measures are adopted,” said Conte.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Italy has seen more than 709,000 infections and more than 38,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began. It was the hardest hit European country in the early stages of the spring pandemic.