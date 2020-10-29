Italy breaks a new record with 24,991 more infected people, Spain with 19,765 and Great Britain with more than 24,700,000 – Executive Digest

These are the numbers for the past 24 hours on the situation caused by covid-19 in Spain, Italy and the UK.

Italy

Italy saw another surge in daily cases of Covid-19 today, with 24,991 infections in the past 24 hours and 205 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

With this number of new infections, the total since the epidemic began in February rises to 589,766, while the number of deaths rose to 37,905.

199,000 diagnostic tests were performed on the last day, a record amount.

Patients with symptoms continue to increase and there are already about 15,000 hospitalizations across the country while 1,536 people are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Northern Lombardy remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, recording 7,558 new infections on the last day, followed by Piedmont with 2,827, Campania with 2,427 and Veneto with 2,143.

Spain

The uncontrolled growth of the pandemic in Spain is evident again in infections that reach 20,000 cases in a single day. The latest report released by the Ministry of Health this Wednesday shows 19,765 positive points, bringing the official number of those affected since the pandemic started to 1,136,503.

Of the nearly 20,000 confirmed cases, 9,303 diagnoses made in the last 24 hours are 999 more than Tuesday (the remainder are PCRs done on earlier days but positive results have yet to be confirmed). Almost half are concentrated in Madrid (2,152), Catalonia (1,522) and Aragon (1,174).

Recent restrictions imposed by various municipalities have not yet managed to stop the increase in the accumulated incidence rate across Spain, which has increased from 436 to 452 cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. The city of Melilla has the highest index (1,211), followed by Navarre (1,159). There are five other parishes and the city of Ceuta with more than 500 cases.

There have also been 168 new deaths since Tuesday. Therefore, there are already 35,466 deaths. However, this figure does not include deaths in households without a diagnostic test. The official census shows 761 deaths last week.

United Kingdom

The UK has recorded 310 deaths from Covid-19 and 24,701 new infections from the Covid-19 pandemic in the past 24 hours, the UK Ministry of Health announced today.

There were 367 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since late May, and 22,885 new cases. However, the numbers at the beginning of the week may increase due to the delay in processing the data over the weekend.

In the past seven days, 1,517 people have died of Covid-19 in the UK, an average of 217 per day, a 51.2% increase over the past seven days.

The cumulative total since the Covid-19 pandemic began in the UK is now 942,275 confirmed infections and 45,675 deaths recorded within 28 days of victims receiving a positive test.

The national infection rate is currently 223.8 cases per 100,000 population.

According to the Department of Health, 9,520 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalized in the UK on Monday, of whom 902 required ventilatory support.

Mark Walport, a former government scientific adviser, told the BBC today that “it is not unrealistic” that that number will more than double in the coming weeks, taking into account 25,000 hospitalized in late November of developments in France or Spain.