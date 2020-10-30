Italy breaks a new record with over 26,831 infected, Spain registers 23,580 new infections and Great Britain exceeds 23,000 – Executive Digest

These are the numbers for the past 24 hours on the situation caused by covid-19 in Spain, Italy and the UK.

Italy

Italy recorded 26,831 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, a record that coincides with the largest number of tests performed and 217 deaths, according to today’s health ministry bulletin.

This is the biggest surge in contagion, bringing the total number of people infected to 616,595 since the health crisis began in Italy in late February. However, many more diagnostic tests are being done today than there were then, with more than 200,000 done for the first time.

The 217 death toll is the second highest since mid-May, down from 221 on Tuesday, which means that the deaths caused by the virus in Italy since February are 38,122.

Patients with Covid-19 continue to increase and nearly 300,000 people are currently infected, with the vast majority being isolated in their homes with mild or no symptoms.

The hospital situation is worrying as the pressure does not stop. The number of hospital stays rose from 1,098 in the last 24 hours to a total of 17,615, of which 1,651 were in intensive care units, 115 more than on Wednesday.

The most affected region is still Lombardy with 7,339 new cases, the majority in the capital Milan and Monza, followed by the Campania region with 3,103 and Piedmont with 2,585.

Spain

This Thursday, Spain recorded 23,580 new cases of Covid-19, a new high since the pandemic began, which brought the total number of people infected to 1,160,083 in the country, according to the Spanish Ministry of Health. Health officials accounted for an additional 173 deaths attributed to Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 35,639.

In the past 24 hours, 2,349 people have been admitted to hospitals with the disease, 443 of them in Catalonia, the same number in Andalusia and 330 in Madrid. Across the country, 17,520 people are hospitalized with the disease, of whom 2,404 are in intensive care units.

The accumulated incidence in Spain has risen today to 468 cases diagnosed per 100,000 population in the last 14 days, with the highest in Navarra (1,172), Melilla (1,290), Aragon (984) and Rioja (736). , Castile and Leon (735), Catalonia (681), Ceuta (653) and the Basque Country (554).

The Spanish Parliament today approved the extension of the state of emergency to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by six months until May 9, 2021.

United Kingdom

The UK has recorded 280 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, down from over 300 and 23,065 new infections after two consecutive days, the UK Department of Health reported.

310 deaths and 24,701 new cases of infection had been reported as of Wednesday, but the numbers at the beginning of the week may be increased by the delay in data processing over the weekend.

1,608 people died from Covid-19 in the UK in the past seven days, an average of 230 per day, a 53% increase over the past seven days.

The total since the UK’s Covid-19 pandemic started is now 965,340 confirmed infections and 45,955 deaths recorded within 28 days of victims receiving a positive test.

The national infection rate is currently 226 cases per 100,000 population, and the average for the past seven days has been 1,223 people hospitalized per day.