Italy has 30,550 new cases and Spain is almost 20,000. Britain exceeds 25 thousand – executive digest

These are the numbers for the past 24 hours on the situation that Covid-19 caused in Italy and the UK.

Italy

Italian civil defense revealed today that there have been 30,550 new cases of Covid-19 and 352 people have died in the past 24 hours. Given the pace of recent developments, the country is expected to exceed 800,000 cases of infection and 40,000 deaths tomorrow.

The hardest hit region remains Lombardy with 7,758 new positives (its high of 8,960 was on October 30th), followed by Campania and Piedmont, which set their all-time record: there are 4,181 cases in Campania today (a record compared to Their previous high of 3,860 occurred on November 1st, while in Piedmont it was 3,577 (a record relative to the previous high of 3,169 on November 3rd, i.e. yesterday).

There are over two thousand positives: Veneto (+2,436) and Lazio (+2,432). Sicily, on the other hand, is on the rise for the fourth time in a row with more than a thousand cases per day (+1,155, today’s record).

Spain

The Spanish Ministry of Health changed its statistical method, adding 1,623 deaths and 25,042 infections to the official count this Wednesday. Of these, 297 deaths and 19,937 positive ones correspond to the last 24 hours.

According to official health data, a total of 1,284,408 people have been infected and 38,118 have died since the pandemic began.

The change in the statistical method assumes that the number of deaths due to deaths with CRP, antigen tests and, in the most difficult weeks, also those who met a clinical criterion for a high probability of being Covid, in the number of deaths be included.

This is the eighth change to the health criteria for the collection of pandemic data in Spain. The change in the count comes after repeated requests from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

United Kingdom

As announced by the UK Department of Health and Welfare, 25,177 new cases were recorded this Wednesday, an increase of 1.9% and 492 people have died in the past 24 hours.

The death toll is the highest since last May when that number hit 500 victims. There were 2,067 deaths in the last seven days, an average of 295 per day, 36% more than in the previous seven days.

There are a total of 1,099,059 cases of infection and 47,742 deaths in the UK.

British government advisors say the actual number of daily cases that have occurred in the worst of March and April has been around 100,000, which could mean millions of cases go undetected.

The cumulative total since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK is now 1,099,059 confirmed infections and 47,742 deaths recorded within 28 days of victims receiving a positive test.

Today Parliament passed a four-week national prison sentence in England with 516 votes in favor and 38 against.

* Information about Spain was added at 6.45pm.