Italy has a record of 34,505 new cases and Spain is close to 22,000 – Executive Digest

These are the numbers for the last 24 hours on the situation that Covid-19 caused in Italy and Spain.

Italy

Italy has posted a record 34,505 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 445 deaths, the highest number of deaths in six months, the official bulletin of the Italian Ministry of Health said today.

The 34,505 new infections set a new record in Italy’s pandemic crisis, despite the fact that Italian authorities have carried out more screening tests across the country in the past 24 hours than in previous months, with 219,000 across the country.

Since mid-February, when the first case of the new coronavirus was discovered in the country, Italy has recorded 824,879 confirmed cases of infection and 40,192 deaths related to Covid-19.

The pressure continues to rise in hospitals. Data shows that of the 472,384 infected, nearly 26,000 will be hospitalized, 1,239 more than the previous day, and 2,391 in intensive care units, an increase of 99 from last year. Eve.

In this context, a curfew will be imposed across the country between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. from midnight today until December 3, to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Spain

This Thursday, the Spanish Ministry of Health announced the registration of 21,908 new cases and 368 deaths. This is the highest number of deaths in this second wave of the pandemic.

According to official information, a total of 1,306,316 people have been infected and 38,486 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number is significantly lower than yesterday, as the disproportionate increase in cases this Wednesday is due to a new counting criterion that now – in addition to those confirmed by PCR and antigen tests – includes the dead who have met a clinical criterion with a high probability to be Covid during the toughest weeks of the pandemic in Spain.

The community of Madrid has reported 2,612 new cases of coronavirus, 1,234 of which correspond to the last 24 hours and the rest to the previous days, and 39 deaths in hospitals. It appears from the report on the epidemiological situation this Thursday, with the data having to close the previous day.