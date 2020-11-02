Italy mourns the actor Gigi Proietti

He was one of the most popular actors in Italy. He was on camera for directors like Sidney Lumet and Robert Altman. Now Gigi Proietti has died shortly before his 80th birthday.

Rome (AP) – The Italian actor, comedian and singer Gigi Proietti has died, the Globe Theater in Rome confirmed this on Monday, where he also directed the artist, to the German press agency.

Proietti was one of the most popular actors in Italy and on Monday he would have celebrated his 80th birthday. Comrades, politicians and cultural workers, including actor Alessandro Gassmann, expressed their pain.

As the Italian media wrote, citing the family, the film and theater actor died that night in a hospital in Rome. He had been there for days due to health problems.

Born in Rome, since the 1960s he has been making films with well-known Italian and international directors. He appeared in “A Touch of Sensuality” (1969) directed by Sidney Lumet and in “A Wedding” (1978) by Robert Altman.

The versatile artist has also made musicals, has been seen in shows and as a television host, and is known as a voice actor. Proietti had a partner born in Sweden and two daughters.