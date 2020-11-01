Italy overcomes 700,000 cases of Covid-19 – World

This Sunday, Italy registered 27,907 infections with the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health announced this Sunday that the total number of cases has increased to 709,335 since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths from covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Italy was 208, with a total of 38,826 deaths unfortunate.

The country that became the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe had fewer than 30,000 new daily contaminations two days after crossing this threshold. However, the decrease may also be due to a decrease in the number of tests: 183,457 on Saturday compared to 215,085 on Friday.