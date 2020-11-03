Italy registers 22,253 new cases, Spain over 55,000 since Friday and the UK nearly 19,000 – Executive Digest

These are the numbers for the past 24 hours on the situation caused by covid-19 in Spain, Italy and the UK.

Spain

The Ministry of Health recorded 55,019 cases of Covid-19 this weekend, of which 4,334 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to 9,723 last Friday. A total of 1,240,697 people have already been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Spain.

The current average infection rate in Spain over the past 14 days is 521.07 cases per 100,000 population.

In terms of deaths, the new report from the Secretariat, led by Salvador Illa, recorded 379 more deaths than on Friday. There are already 36,257 victims of Covid-19 in Spain.

There are currently 19,170 hospitalized patients and 2,650 in intensive care across Spain, although there have been 2,002 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.

In the past week, 5,019 people in situations related to coronavirus infection and 377 people were hospitalized in the intensive care unit. The occupancy rate for Covid beds is already 15.51% and for intensive care 27.97%.

Italy

According to Italian civil protection data, 22,253 new cases of Covid-19 were identified within 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 731,588. With 233 deaths since yesterday, Italy is approaching 40,000 victims (currently 39,059 deaths).

There are an additional 3,673 people rescued from Covid-19, bringing the total to 296,017. The number of positive cases is 396,512, of which almost 375,000 are in residential areas.

19,840 people are hospitalized, including 2,022 intensive care patients.

Lombardy is again the region with the highest number of new cases. More than 5,000 cases of infection have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

United Kingdom

The UK Department of Health and Welfare reported Monday that there were 18,950 new cases of Covid-19 and 136 deaths in the past 24 hours. There are a total of 1,053,864 cases of infection and 46,853 deaths in the UK.

The data also shows that 1,505 people have been hospitalized as of yesterday, meaning a total of 10,918 people have been hospitalized while 978 patients are in beds with mechanical ventilation.

270,000 tests were carried out within 24 hours.