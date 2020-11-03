Italy registers 28,000 new cases and Spain is above 18,600 – Executive Digest

These are the numbers for the past 24 hours on the situation caused by covid-19 in Spain, Italy and the UK.

Spain

The Spanish Ministry of Health announced today 18,669 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,259,366 in the country.

Health officials accounted for 238 additional deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 36,495.

In the past 24 hours, 2,137 people have been admitted to hospitals with the disease, including 465 in Catalonia, 364 in Andalusia and 200 in Madrid.

Across the country, 19,943 people are hospitalized with the disease, representing 16% of beds, of which 2,754 are in intensive care units, representing 29% of beds in this service.

The accumulated incidence in Spain has increased today to 528 diagnosed cases (six more than on Monday) per 100,000 population in the last 14 days, the regions with the highest values ​​being Melilla (1,384), Navarre (1,182). , Aragon (1,119), Castile and Leon (820), Ceuta (853), Catalonia (749), Rioja (746) and the Basque Country (656).

Italy

There have been 353 deaths from Covid-19 in Italy in the past 24 hours, the highest since May 6. There were another 28,244 new cases, an increase from yesterday, Monday, when 22,253 new cases were recorded.

Since the pandemic started, 39,412 people have died in Italy, a total of 759,829 cases of Covid-19.

The Lombardy region, where the city of Milan is located, is still hardest hit by the new corona virus. This Tuesday, 6,804 new cases were registered, around 1,500 more than the previous day. In second place is the Piedmont region with 3,169 new cases in the last 24 hours.