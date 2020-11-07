Italy sets a new record with almost 38,000 new cases and Spain is above 22,500. Britain slows to 23,000 – executive digest

These are the numbers for the last 24 hours on the situation that Covid-19 caused in Italy and Spain.

Italy

Italian Civil Defense today, referring to the past 24 hours, revealed the record of a new record: 37,809 new cases of Covid-19, in which 446 people were killed.

The country thus registers 862,681 infected people and has already exceeded the 40,000 mark of deaths caused by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic (there are currently 40,638 deaths).

Records also show an additional 10,586 people recovered, bringing the total to 322,925. The number of positive cases is 499,118, of which more than 472,000 are in residential areas.

In Italy, 24,005 people are hospitalized, including 2,515 patients in intensive care units.

Lombardy was again the Italian region with the highest number of new cases: more than nine thousand cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Spain

The autonomous communities reported 22,516 new cases of Covid-19 to the Ministry of Health this Friday, of which 9,150 were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. This is fewer than the 25,595 new cases registered the same day the previous week.

According to official information, the global number of infections in Spain has risen to 1,328,832 since the beginning of the pandemic. The cumulative incidence over the past 14 days per 100,000 population is 525, compared to 527 yesterday and 485 last Friday, for a total of 247,235 positive results over the past two weeks.

In the past week, 1,088 people with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 died in Spain. The records show 38,833 deaths, victims of Covid-19, since the virus arrived in Spain, according to the ministry. 347 new deaths were added to Friday’s report, compared with 368 yesterday and 329 last Friday.

There are currently 20,209 inpatients (20,281 yesterday) and 2,833 in intensive care (2,802 yesterday). In the last 24 hours there were 2,244 hospitalizations (2,421 yesterday) and 2,211 entries (2,339 yesterday). The bed occupancy rate for patients infected with the new coronavirus is already 16.28% (yesterday 16.35%) and in the intensive care unit 29.47% (yesterday 29.20%).

United Kingdom

According to the UK Ministry of Health, the UK has recorded 355 deaths from Covid-19 and 23,287 new infections in the past 24 hours. As of Thursday, 378 deaths and 24,141 new cases had been recorded.

There were 2,246 deaths in the last seven days, an average of 320 per day, 36% more than in the previous seven days.

The total accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic is now 1,146,484 confirmed infections and 48,475 deaths recorded within 28 days of victims receiving a positive test.

The balance increases to 60,051 if all cases are taken into account in whose death certificate Covid-19 is named as the cause of death.

A weekly study by the British Statistics Institute (ONS) in private homes in England estimates that 618,700 people, which is about 1 in 90 people, were infected in the last week of October. This number corresponds to an average of 45,700 new cases per day between October 25 and 31.