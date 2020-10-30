Itamaraty servers try to reduce the damage to the policy

On October 22nd, Chancellor Ernesto Araújo rejected criticism of the Bolsonaro government’s foreign policy during the Itamaraty diplomatic deal. On this occasion the Ambassador mentioned that at the last General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) only the American President Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro spoke about freedom.

“Brazil speaks of freedom all over the world. If that makes us an international outcast, then let’s be an outcast,” the ambassador defended.

At the other end, however, Itamaraty workers are trying to mitigate the effects of the country’s isolation amid close alignment with Trumpism and defending conservative agendas in multilateral forums.

This is what the diplomat Antonio Cottas Freitas, who has been with the Foreign Ministry since 2004, says in an exclusive interview with Brasil de Fato. According to him, those who serve the state in diplomatic careers directly sense the consequences of Araújo’s ideological actions and receive political decisions with concern.

Conflicts are currently emerging over provisions that openly contradict the national interest

“Those who are abroad represent this foreign policy, they represent Brazil there. You will be charged and questioned. It’s tough. On the one hand, there is an obligation to follow instructions and be a good professional. On the other hand, there is a conflict and not just of political conscience. For example, being a right-wing government and being more left-wing happens … but nowadays conflicts arise because of regulations that openly contradict the national interest, “says Freitas.

“It’s difficult. But you have to come to terms with yourself and try to do what you can to minimize damage. It’s reducing damage at the top if possible. But the Itamaraty structure doesn’t make it easy.”

In its diplomatic career, the Itamaraty server worked in Brasília, Beijing and Washington. He has been on unpaid leave since 2015 and will be presented to the agency again in 2021.

Regarding the statement by the Chancellor a week ago during the closing of the Rio Branco Institute, Freitas points out that an international pariah has concrete consequences for the population, for companies and other national interests.

It is not good to be an international pariah locked out of the wheels as countries define trade, investment and partnership flows

The exclusion from investment flows, difficulties in trade negotiations and in relations with neighboring countries, obstacles that did not exist, must be increased, the diplomat stresses.

“It is by no means a positive thing to be an international pariah. To be left off the wheels, to be alone in one corner while countries that account for the largest share of global GDP negotiate international norms and rules and define trade flows, investments and partnerships in the other, ”says Freitas.

On the same occasion, Ernesto Araújo criticized the multilateralism and diplomacy of previous governments, saying that Brazil would lose its identity before President Jair Bolsonaro took office because he “stayed within himself for a long time, singing and shining past glories” old Trophies and forgot to play this year’s championship “.

During the speech the Chancellor denied denying the integration of the so-called ideological wing of the government, despite criticizing “Marxism without God”.

However, the debates of the Alexandre de Gusmão Foundation (Funag), a public foundation affiliated with Itamaraty that sponsors conferences and training courses on international relations, show the opposite.

Topics such as the fight against so-called globalism and communism as well as other anti-scientific ideas that are touted by so-called Olavism – as the supporters of the writer and astrologer Olavo de Carvalho are called – are on the agenda of the foundation. International relations ambassadors and professors lost space for bloggers, pro-government activists and columnists.

For Cottas Freitas, the Bolsonaro government’s foreign policy is contradicting itself and is about confronting a supposed enemy in which those who question or disagree with their positions are persecuted, embarrassed and attacked.

You sacrifice everything for internal political propaganda, very dubious, problematic, divisive

According to him, the discourse is increasingly taking over the state machine to improve the spread of reactionary narratives.

“You sacrifice everything for internal political propaganda, very dubious, problematic, divisive, which leads to conflicts and confrontations in the country itself. It’s a nightmare, ”comments the diplomat.

In May of this year, during the pandemic and before the diversion of the Itamaraty, Freitas founded the Diplomacy Institute for Democracy. The organization promotes a series of foreign policy debates with specialists in order to give room for dissonant voices in the region.

Ally with Trumpism

Speaking to the trainees last week, Ernesto Araújo said that the new diplomats have come to an “Itamaraty that is self-renewing,” which has reached trade agreements with the world’s largest economies and high-tech countries like Japan and Israel partnerships with major capital centers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Since Bolsonaro’s arrival at the Planalto Palace, the foreign policy focus on the United States has been highlighted and criticized.

Proceeding from the fact that Brazil is giving up its status as a developing country in the World Trade Organization (WTO) in exchange for formal support from the North American power to join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Club of “Rich Countries”.

The anti-China speech, in turn copied by the current United States administration, disrupted the production process of the coronavac vaccine, which was developed by the Chinese company Sinovac in collaboration with the Butantane Institute.

According to Antonio Freitas, who has been confirmed by other experts, other bilateral negotiations were only favorable to the United States, such as the export of steel.

It is not an alliance with the United States. It is an alliance with an extremist faction in the American political system

He stressed that under no circumstances could a country the size of Brazil submit to any other nation, no matter what it is.

“It’s not an alliance with the United States. It is an alliance with an extremist faction in the American political system. It’s not the Republican Party, it’s Trumpism. This is the most obvious and colossal mistake or the most violent violence against the Brazilian diplomatic tradition and against the interests of the people, ”emphasizes the diplomat.

A scenario of a likely no-election for Trump on November 3 in the presidential election would also affect the position of the Brazilian world.

Without the Republican in the White House, the diplomat estimates that while the United States remains an imperialist and interventionist power, the Bolsonaro administration will face greater difficulties in the face of environmental and human rights issues whose conservative positions are already being criticized on a global scale.

Since the bet on Trump was very deep, it was without a doubt [os governos de EUA e Brasil] will have to try to rebuild channels of dialogue

“Since the bet on Trump was very low, no doubt it was [os governos de EUA e Brasil] You have to try to rebuild channels of dialogue. In the short term, however, the environmental issue could become a major Achilles’ heel in Brazil-US relations. And how the United States affects the whole world [devem influenciar também] Brazil’s relationship with the world ”.

Among the other concrete consequences of the policy adopted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Freitas points to serious damage to Latin American integration, mainly due to the loss of dialogue with Argentina and the inability to positively influence the situation in Venezuela.

He also believes that the implementation of a deeply conservative “Christian foreign policy” undermines the secularity of the 1988 federal constitution.

Diplomatic tradition discarded

The revolutionary rhetoric and bets of the “renewed Itamaraty”, who oppose the actions of the previous republican governments, reach half the government without much success and depending on another country’s presidential elections to pursue its future.

Despite Ernesto Araújo’s speech, the extent to which the new foreign policy will actually be unified internally is a big question.

“How much do the people from Itamaraty, the high-ranking diplomats, advance this because of opportunism or real orientation? How much is this based on Itamaraty? How is this structured in other government agencies that also pursue foreign policy and diplomacy, such as the military itself or in areas such as the Ministry of Economic Affairs? “Asks the diplomat.

Cottas Freitas affirms that diplomacy must first and foremost follow constitutional guidelines and principles in order to safeguard the rights of Brazilians.

To this end, he advocates diplomacy in international relations that strives for Brazil’s autonomy and cooperation with neighboring countries and sees Latin America as a power.

It is not good to be an outcast and be isolated. On the contrary: this is a catastrophe

A universalistic diplomacy speaking to all countries including China, Russia, the United States and the European Union, paying special attention to relations with African countries that share historical and social ties with Brazil.

This is the great Brazilian tradition. It’s the rice and beans we’ve always made. Brazil is not a country with great military resources, we have no territorial imperialist ambitions. We have to offer the Brazilian people better living conditions. A good relationship is necessary for this. It is not good to be an outcast and be isolated. On the contrary: it is a catastrophe. “

